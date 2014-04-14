EKWB Fits Pump and Reservoir into Single Optical Drive Bay

EKWB has announced a new product – the EK-SBAY DDC 3.2. This product is a combination of two: a water pump and a reservoir.
The reservoir can reside in just a single 5.25" optical drive bay, even while holding the pump. The pump included is an EK-DDC 3.2 PWM pump, which is a 12 V water pump that is PWM controllable. This allows you to run the pump at lower speeds for reduced noise and vibration, though there's more. The pump is also mounted to the reservoir using an anti-vibration rubber mounting system, making it possible to achieve some very low noise and vibration levels.
The reservoir is made from POM acetal and comes with a clear acrylic front plate for easy visibility of the water level.
Included in the packaging is the reservoir/pump combo, mounting accessories, as well as a small beaker that can be used for filling up the reservoir.
Pricing is set at $192.73, and the unit is immediately available directly from EKWB.
The real wide corsair case (forget its name) only has 2 5.25 bays and thats the reason I dont buy it. If I got this res I could make due with just 2 bays. Sucks its $200. I guess thats the cost of good parts. $200 plus a new case = at least $300 that I dont have :(
I ended up going from mini-itx to a larger form factor because even though the Apogee Drive II was a great pump, it was hardmounted to the motherboard. Having a decoupled pump makes a huge difference.
What i don't get is why a lot of watercooling equipment builders insist in turning these pumps upside down when the DDC models were definitely not meant to be installed like that.. (please if someone knows why or can explain why it is not problem in this product i would really like to learn..)
Agreed, I got mine exactly because of that,
(not confident enough to mod the case)