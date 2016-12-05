Gatecrash Update For 'EVE: Valkyrie' Adds Pilot Customization, New Map

Before the start of the holidays, CCP Games added a new update for its virtual reality game EVE: Valkyrie. The so-called Gatecrash update includes a new map, the ability to customize your pilot, and multiple balances, optimizations, and fixes to the overall game.

Similar to the update’s name, the new map is called Gateway, which has an under-construction warp gate as its main attraction. The gate features a speed boost area, which comes in handy when you need to evade enemy ships. The map can be used in multiplayer and the Survival and Scout modes.

As for the new pilot customization feature, you can now change the design and colors of the flight suit and the helmet. However, you’ll have to pay for the new clothing with your hard-earned in-game cash. After all, fashion comes at a high price.

If you’re playing the game on the PlayStation 4 Pro with PlayStation VR (PSVR), there are some new visual features available. For instance, there are now dynamic shadows, increased particle effects, and reduced loading times. There’s also “increased resolution in all areas of the game.” We reached out to CCP Games for the exact resolution specs and will update this story when we get a response.

There are also ship balances across the three major classes (heavy, fighter, and support) as a result of two major changes to heavy ships. The damage output of these massive ships was increased, which makes them a more dangerous force if you approach it from the front. However, an increase in damage output is balanced by a decrease in overall health. This way, other ships can manage to attack heavy ships from behind, which is its weakest point. You can take at the look at the full list of ship balances on the game’s update page.

The update comes less than a month after EVE: Valkyrie made its way to the HTC Vive via Steam. In addition to the new release, the game also supported cross-platform multiplayer, so you can play with your friends even though they own PSVR or the Oculus Rift. However, you still can’t use motion-based controllers for the game. CCP Games recommends that you use a traditional controller or a HOTAS (hands-on-throttle-and-stick) setup.