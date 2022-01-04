Future 50 Awards 2021 Winners Include AMD and Nvidia CEOs

The Future 50 Awards are intended to celebrate the most influential people in tech today. The winners are chosen by a team of journalists from a few of Future Publishing’s websites including our sister sites Tom’s Guide, T3 and TechRadar.

The winners of the Future 50 Awards 2021 have been announced and include a few familiar faces from the PC side of the tech world. Among the list of 50 tech honorees are AMD CEO Lisa Su and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

To be considered, nominees had to not only be innovators but also people who have produced tangible results and are admired by both consumers and their peers. Both Su and Huang fit that description nicely.

Since taking the reins at AMD in 2014, Su has presided over a renaissance at team red. With the introduction of Ryzen, the move to 7nm (and soon to 5nm) and a host of improved graphics chips, AMD has not only built better components, but also forced Intel to up its game. Su is a member of President Biden's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and has been honored by the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Huang founded Nvidia, the world's leading GPU maker, in 1993. The company has now expanded beyond graphics cards and into machine learning and automotive tech. Huang received the Semiconductor Industry Association's Robert N. Noyce Award in 2021 and was named to the Time 100 list of influential people.

Other winners include Algorithmic Justice League Founder Joy Buolamwini, who has fought back against bias that's built into A.I, and Teen Scientist Neha Shula, who invented a wearable that helps people social distance.