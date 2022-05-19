Geil Unveils DDR5 Memory Modules with Tiny Fans

Active memory module cooling brings rather mediocre advantages, yet it has been used in one form or another for a couple of decades now. But Geil decided to bring active memory module cooling to a whole new level with its Evo V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory that comes with two miniature fans mounted to each module.

The key selling point of the Evo V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory is of course its cooling system. The modules come with titanium grey or glacier white heat spreaders that are equipped with two miniature fans that are designed to cool down DRAMs as well as on-module power management IC (PMIC) and voltage regulating module (VRM). Conventional memory chips do not tend to get very hot, but DDR5's PMICs and VRMs generate a lot of heat, so it may indeed make sense to cool them down actively. Meanwhile, it is unclear how much noise do these fans produce.

Officially, the dual-fan cooling heatsinks can enable approximately 45% more thermal dissipation than traditional heat spreaders. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how effective Geil's dual-fan heat spreaders will be as far as overclocking is concerned in real-world use cases, but as an added bonus the fans and the heat spreaders have addressable RGB lights that will at least add style to a PC. The RGB LEDs can be controlled using Asus Aura Sync, ASRock Polychrome, Gigabyte GB Fusion 2.0, and MSI Mystic Light software.

(Image credit: GeIL)

Geil's Evo V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory modules come in 16GB and 32GB capacity (and therefore come in 32GB and 64GB dual-channel memory kits), speed bins starting at DDR4-4800 and all the way to DDR4-6600 with CL34 ~ CL40 timings as well as 1.1V ~ 1.35V voltage.

Since Geil's Evo V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory modules feature speed bins that by far exceed those set for chips by DRAM manufacturers, Geil use cherry-picked ICs and like all enthusiast-grade memory modules, these sticks come with XMP 3.0 profiles to easily set high data transfer rates, aggressive latencies, and appropriate voltages.

(Image credit: GeIL)

Interestingly, Geil does not disclose whether it tested its Evo V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory only on Intel's current Alder Lake-based 600-series platforms or also on AMD's upcoming Raphael AM5 platform too, but at least it does not explicitly say that the memory sticks are designed solely for Intel's Z690-based motherboards.

Its not certain as to when Geil's Evo V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory modules and kits will be available. Prices are unknown, though expect the manufacturer to charge a premium for speed bins, advanced cooling, and fancy looks.