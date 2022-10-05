Grab a Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra for just $199: Real Deals

Down to the lowest price we've seen, Gigabytes Z690 Aorus Ultra (DDR5) is just $199 (opens in new tab), shaving nearly $70 off of its usual retail price. This LGA 1700 board supports Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake processors and has compatibility with fast DDR5 RAM. We highly rated the Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra in our review and gave it an Editors Choice award for its amazing power delivery and ample supply of USB ports.

Looking for superfast and reliable storage? Then how about one of our best SSDs, the SK hynix Platinum P41 (1TB) on sale for $119 (opens in new tab). This price reduction equals its lowest price point back in August. We also gave an Editors Choice award to the Platinum P41 in its review for its great performance and reliability.

A small-footprint 60% keyboard from Corsair, the K65 RGB Mini is just $47 (opens in new tab). This is an amazing price for a quality gaming keyboard with mechanical Cherry MX silent switches. If you're looking for more room on your desk to accommodate your mouse movement whilst gaming, a 60% keyboard is a good way of achieving this. The only negative of such a small keyboard is that you lose the row of function keys and the number pad.

Keep scrolling for some more great deals on Logitech MX Master peripherals at almost half price.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra: was $369, now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Z690 Aorus Ultra from Gigabyte is an LGA 1700 socketed motherboard that supports Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake CPUs and comes complete with PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, and WiFi 6. This board also uses DDR5 RAM for superfast memory.

(opens in new tab) SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD: was $149, now $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of our favorite SSDs due to its impressive performance and quality, the Platinum P41 easily makes it onto our best SSD (opens in new tab)s list. We gave an Editors Choice award to the Platinum P41 in its review. (opens in new tab) Featuring read/write speeds of 7,000 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s, this drive is one of the fastest M.2 SSDs on the market and perfect for a top-end gaming system.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60%: was $109, now $47 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The tiny Corsair K65 Mini is a 60% board that loses the number pad, and function keys to create a very small footprint on your desk, leaving more room for mouse movement - especially when gaming. This board also features Cherry MX silent switches for a slightly quieter gaming session.

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse: was $109, now $69 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

A fantastic mouse for productivity workflows, the MX Master 3 features an electromagnetic scroll wheel, a 4000DPI precision sensor, and long battery life between charges. Winner of our Editors Choice award, you can see our review of the Logitech MX Master 3 (opens in new tab) Wireless Mouse for more information.

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Keys Mini: was $109, now $69 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

This mini wireless keyboard from Logitech features a clutter-free design and a backlight that automatically turns on when your hands are near and adjusts based on the lighting in your environment. With a 10-day battery life when connected via Bluetooth.

