G.Skill Equips Low-Latency DDR4-3600 Kits With Samsung D-Die DRAM

As you speed up memory, you need to back off on the timings to ensure stability, which typically results in unchanged real-world latency. But what if you want to keep the quick timings and translate this into lower real-world latency? To do this, you'll need higher quality DRAM, which is exactly what G.Skill has used in its new memory kits.

The kits G.Skill is introducing today all share the same spec sheet, featuring either 32 GB or 64 GB total, spread over two or four 16 GB DDR4-3600 modules. At 3600 MHz, the modules are rated to operate at CL14-15-15-35 timings, which G.Skill accomplished by using Samsung B-die ICs.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

G.Skill did not specify the voltage required to run these modules, though we expect these to need more than the DDR4 JEDEC spec of 1.2V. Expect 1.35V, or possibly higher. But, that's not something you need to worry about, as the modules all include an XMP 2.0 profile that sets all the clocks, timings, and voltages for you, assuming you don't forget to enable it.

Other than that, there isn't much more information. The modules will come in the Trident Z Neo, Trident Z Royal, Trident Z RGB, and Ripjaws V flavors. No word on pricing yet.