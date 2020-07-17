Intel Beefs Up 10th Generation Comet Lake-S Celeron CPUs

Intel Celeron CPU (Image credit: Geizhals)

Intel hasn't said anything about refreshing its 10th Generation Comet Lake-S processors. However, the recent emergence of two unannounced Comet Lake-S Celeron processors certainly raises some eyebrows.

Celerons might be at the bottom of Intel's product stack, but these are some of the best CPUs for entry-level systems. Among this generation, the Celeron G5920, G5900 and G5900T were the only SKUs available. But it would appear that Intel is further expanding the Celeron lineup with the Celeron G5925 (BX80701G5925) and G5905 (BX80701G5905). Both the Celeron G5925 and G5905 are listed at overseas retailer LambdaTek, as first spotted via @momomo_us.

Being Comet Lake-S chips, the Celeron G5925 and G5905 are built with Intel's 14nm manufacturing process. The processors slide into the latest Intel 400-series motherboards that sport the LGA1200 CPU socket. Barring the T-series model, Comet Lake-S Celeron parts operate within the 58W envelope.

Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-S Celeron Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Clock Speed (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) Graphics TDP (W) Celeron G5925 2 / 2 3.6 4 Intel UHD Graphics 610 58 Celeron G5920 2 / 2 3.5 2 Intel UHD Graphics 610 58 Celeron G5905 2 / 2 3.5 4 Intel UHD Graphics 610 58 Celeron G5900 2 / 2 3.4 2 Intel UHD Graphics 610 58 Celeron G5900T 2 / 2 3.2 2 Intel UHD Graphics 610 25

Intel's Celeron processors typically have two CPU cores without Hyper-Threading and run at a static clock speed. The Celeron G5925 and G5905 don't break this mold. Nevertheless, the pair of unannounced processors do bring some neat surprises under the hood.

For starters, the Celeron G5925 and G5905 arrive with a 100 MHz higher base clock than the Celeron G5920 and G5900, respectively. The improvements don't stop there though.

Intel has doubled the amount of L3 cache on the new Celerons. Both the Celeron G5925 and G5905 are reportedly listed with 4MB of L3 cache. Before the Celeron G5925 and G5905, only the Pentium models have 4MB of L3 cache.

The Celeron G5925 and G5905's other attributes are the same as any other Comet Lake-S Celeron part. They utilize the Intel UHD Graphics 610 iGPU, offer 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes and native support for DDR4-2666 RAM.

Image 1 of 2 Celeron G5925 (Image credit: LambdaTek LTD) Image 2 of 2 Celeron G5905 (Image credit: LambdaTek LTD)

LambdaTek has the Celeron G5925 and G5905 listed for £51.83 (~$65) and €47.06 (~$59) excluding VAT (value-added tax), respectively. The same store sells the Celeron G5920 for £49.13 (~$62) and the Celeron G5900 for £40.31 (~$51). That's a 4.8% increase on the Celeron G5925 and up to 15.7% on the Celeron G5905.

The Celeron G5920 and G5900 have a $52 and $42 MSRP, respectively. If we apply the same percentages, the Celeron G5925 could retail for around $54.50, while the Celeron G5905 could cost around $48.60.

LambdaTek doesn't have stock for the Celeron G5925 or the Celeron G5905. The retailer also didn't provide an ETA on when the Celeron chips will be available.