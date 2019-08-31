Hot Deal: Intel Core i9-9900KF For $420 With Free Shipping

(Image credit: Newegg)

If you don't need or plan to use integrated graphics, there's a pretty sweet deal on the Intel Core i9-9900KF at Newegg. The octa-core chip, which has a recommended pricing between $488 an $499, is available for $419.99. We did see this chip retail at this pricing for an 18-hour sale back in July, but now the pricing seems to be permanent and comes with free shipping, too. That's a $68 savings compared to Intel's official pricing list.

i9-9900K vs. i9-9900KF

Except for the lack of integrated graphics, the i9-9900KF is identical to the i9-9900K. You still get eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of L3 cache at your disposal. The i9-9900KF operates with a 3.6 GHz base clock and boasts an incredible 5 GHz boost clock.

Model Cores /Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (MB) PCIe 3.0 Unlocked Multiplier DRAM iGPU TDP Price (at time of writing) Price Per Core Intel Core i9-9900K 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 16 16 Yes Dual DDR4-2666 Intel UHD Graphics 630 95W $484.99 $60.62 Intel Core i9-9900KF 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 16 16 Yes Dual DDR4-2666 N/A 95W $419.99 $52.50

The i9-9900KF's multiplier is unlocked, meaning you can overclock the processor for even higher clock speeds. However, if you're going down that route, it might be wise to purchase Intel's Performance Tuning Protection Plan for $19.99 in case you push the chip too far.

The i9-9900KF has up to 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes and support for dual-channel DDR4-2666 memory. Now that 32GB DDR4 memory modules are finally available, you can run up to 128GB of memory with the i9-9900KF, making it a very capable processor for professional work.

The downside with the i9-9900KF is that it doesn't come with a stock cooler. Of course, you can probably pick up a good aftermarkert cooler with the money saved with this deal.

Intel backs the i9-9900KF with a limited three-year warranty.

Should You Buy This CPU?

We highly recommend you check out our in-depth Intel Core i9-9900KF review before opening your wallet. You can also review our CPU buying guide for help. To see where this processor ranks among others currently available, including from rival AMD, check out our CPU hierarchy page. And for other CPUs we love, see our favorite gaming CPUs and favorite CPUs for productivity performance.