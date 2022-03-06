Alder Lake Motherboard With a DDR4 and DDR5 Slot Appears

Onda, a Chinese motherboard manufacturer, has released the H610M+ motherboard (via momomo_us), bringing support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory to Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake processors. The only caveat is that users are limited to a single DIMM.

The H610M+ comes with one DDR4 slot and one DDR5 slot. The motherboard accommodates DDR4-3200 and DDR5-4800 memory modules with a maximum capacity of 32GB. The H610 chipset only supports one DIMM per channel, which is why H610-based motherboards only have two memory slots. Conventional models either arrive with DDR5 or DDR4 slots, but the vendor decided to slip one of each into the H610M+ motherboard in Onda's case. The manufacturer didn't explain how the memory slots work, but we assume the motherboard can only support one type at a time.

One major setback is that you can't run dual-channel memory on the Onda H610M+, resulting in a big hit on performance. You can lose up to 15% performance with DDR5 when running a single DIMM instead of a dual-DIMM setup.

Image 1 of 3 Onda H610M+ (Image credit: Onda) Image 2 of 3 Onda H610M+ (Image credit: Onda) Image 3 of 3 Onda H610M+ (Image credit: Onda)

The H610M+, which conforms to the microATX form factor, has an 8-phase power delivery subsystem. It's a subtle design, so the motherboard only supports Alder Lake SKUs up to the Core i7 models and locks out consumers from the best CPUs. However, the motherboard does incorporate an additional 8-pin EPS power connector to ensure that the supported processors get enough juice.

Onda's motherboard offers one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and one PCIe x1 slot for expansion. It also gives users three SATA III ports and one M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot for storage. There's an additional M.2 slot, but it's only for WiFi adapters.

The motherboard's rear panel houses a PS/2 combo port, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and three standard 3.5mm audio jacks. There's also a USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 header onboard, adding another two USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports, respectively, to the mix. Finally, for consumers that won't be using a discrete graphics card, the H610M+ offers a VGA port and an HDMI port to tap into Alder Lake's integrated graphics.

The Onda H610M+ has not yet arrived on any Chinese retailers, so the pricing remains a mystery.