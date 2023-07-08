Jaw-Dropping 34-Inch Quantum Dot OLED Gaming Monitor Gets a Huge Discount

One of the best gaming monitors you can get your hands on has had a substantial amount knocked off its usual retail price in the run-up to Amazon's Prime Day 2023 extravaganza. Dell is joining in on the sales event with a summer sale of their own called Black Friday in July and offering discounts across the board on many of their products, but the one we're really interested in today is the jaw-dropping Dell Alienware AW3423DWF.

It's an expensive gaming monitor, normally retailing for $1,099, but, to be honest even at that price this QD (Quantum Dot) OLED monitor is one of the very best monitors for gaming. The Alienware AW3423DWF is currently $899 in the sale thanks to a $200 discount at Dell. With its impressive QD OLED screen, 165Hz refresh rate, and almost non-existent response time, this monitor was an easy pick for an Editor's Choice award and scored 5 stars in our review with no discernable cons to this truly impressive gaming monitor.

Quantum Dot technology adds a light-emitting substance printed on a layer of film that can be placed in front of an OLED array and emit its own colors when pixels are excited by light energy, producing an amazing color response and gamut to rival the greatest of displays.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

The Alienware AW3423DWF sports a ridiculously fast 0.1 ms response time and has a refresh rate of 165Hz, but, as noted in our review, when gaming on the AW3423DWF it feels as if the refresh rate is substantially higher due to the smoothness of the games when viewed on this QD OLED display and will easily have you thinking it's running at 240Hz.

With stunning performance in both SDR and HDR content, the AW3423DWF performs exceptionally out of the box without any calibration and has the added benefit of being the second iteration of the QD OLED range of monitors from Dell, with many of the small niggling issues of the original AW3423DW being rectified. You may lose out on the Nvidia G-Sync chip, but you still have AMD FreeSync and a lower input lag.

For anyone concerned with OLED burn-in - especially when used for gaming or applications that have a static screen, the AW3423DWF uses an automated panel maintenance feature that refreshes the pixels to avoid permanent burn-in damage.

