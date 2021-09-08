Trending

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro and Carbon Are Its First Windows 11 Laptops

Lenovo also has a new Chromebook and tablet.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro and Carbon
(Image credit: Lenovo)

With Windows 11 releasing on October 5, Lenovo has announced a pair of new Ideapad laptops that ship with the new operating system: the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro.

Like several of the best ultrabooks, both laptops run on AMD's Ryzen 5000-series processors  and have options for discrete graphics from Nvidia, but they differ in scope. The IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon aims to be slim and portable. It starts at $1,289.99 and goes up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics, as well as up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The 14-inch OLED display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and goes up to 90 Hz.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Slim 7 Carbon is in a carbon fiber and magnesium chassis that weights 2.37 pounds and is 14.9 mm thick at its thinnest point. 

Meanwhile, the IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro (Yoga Slim 7 Pro internationally) is a more powerful device with a larger screen. It has a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 touch display that goes up to 120 Hz, should you want to use the discrete GPU for some gaming. This laptop starts at $1,449 and includes up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 CarbonLenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro
CPUUp to AMD Ryzen 7 5800UUp to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
GraphicsUp to Nvidia GeForce MX450, integrated AMD Radeon graphicsUp to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, integrated AMD Radeon graphics
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR4xUp to 16GB DDR4
StorageUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSDUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD
Display14-inch, 2880 x 1800, 90 Hz, Dolby Vision HDR, OLED16-inch, 2.5K, Dolby Vision HDR, Optional 120Hz, touch
Battery61 WHr75 WHr
NetworkingWi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Starting Price$1,289.99 $1,449
AvailabilityOctober 2021October 2021

The Slim 7 Pro is 17.4 mm at its thinnest point and starts at 4.6 pounds. It comes in two different shades of gray: cloud (light) and storm (dark).

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Those aren't Lenovo's only announcements today. It's also releasing the Chromebook Duet 5, a 13.3-inch detachable running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 with up to 256GB eMMC SSD storage, 8GB of RAM and an 1080p OLED display.This won't replace the existing Chromebook Duet, but will serve as a slightly higher-end alternative. It will start at $429.99 and arrive in October.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro and Carbon

(Image credit: Lenovo)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro and Carbon

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo is also working on a connection between its Windows PCs and Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet called Project Unity, which will let you extend Windows to the Android tablet and use its touch screen, or run Android apps on the tablet next to Windows apps. The latter will likely be far less exciting once Microsoft manages to roll out Android apps in Windows 11. The P12 Pro will start at $609.99 in October.

While the IdeaPads are Lenovo's first Windows 11 PCs, they certainly won’t be the only ones. More are certain to come, and many existing laptops will be up˜gradable from Windows 10

Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.
