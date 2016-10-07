'Mafia III' Runs At 30 FPS At Launch, Developers Working On Framerate Patch (Updated)

Update, 10/7/2016, 9:32 a.m. PDT: Hangar 13 has a patch in the works that includes framerate options for 30, 60 and unlimited frames per second in addition to other improvements to the PC version. The patch is currently in the verification process, and if everything goes according to plan, the patch could be available as early as this weekend.



If you’re picking up Mafia III tomorrow, there’s something you should know. At launch, the game runs at 30 frames per second (FPS) on all three platforms. However, a patch is coming soon to remedy the issue.

The developers addressed the issue on the game’s website, and they said that the 30 FPS cap was in place to ensure that “Mafia III’s performance is consistent across all platforms.” However, it’s not the only problem plaguing the game. Some users also reported on their Steam reviews that the game crashed multiple times.

Hangar 13 didn’t provide a release date for the upcoming patch, but it did say that it would share more details about it “very soon.” In addition to the framerate fix, the studio also wants feedback from PC players about what performance options it should include in the game. The developers are considering future updates in order to add some of the requested options.