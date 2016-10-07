'Mafia III' Runs At 30 FPS At Launch, Developers Working On Framerate Patch (Updated)

Update, 10/7/2016, 9:32 a.m. PDT: Hangar 13 has a patch in the works that includes framerate options for 30, 60 and unlimited frames per second in addition to other improvements to the PC version. The patch is currently in the verification process, and if everything goes according to plan, the patch could be available as early as this weekend.
If you’re picking up Mafia III tomorrow, there’s something you should know. At launch, the game runs at 30 frames per second (FPS) on all three platforms. However, a patch is coming soon to remedy the issue.
The developers addressed the issue on the game’s website, and they said that the 30 FPS cap was in place to ensure that “Mafia III’s performance is consistent across all platforms.” However, it’s not the only problem plaguing the game. Some users also reported on their Steam reviews that the game crashed multiple times.
Hangar 13 didn’t provide a release date for the upcoming patch, but it did say that it would share more details about it “very soon.” In addition to the framerate fix, the studio also wants feedback from PC players about what performance options it should include in the game. The developers are considering future updates in order to add some of the requested options.
|Name
|Mafia III
|Type
|Action/Adventure, Open world
|Developer
|Hangar 13
|Publisher
|2K
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One PlayStation 4
|Where To Buy
|2K StoreSteamPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
|Release Date
|October 7, 2016
I guess the recent bad reviews for games that have poor PC performance scared them. This will probably also get them some bad reviews because it is probably due to poor PC optimization. I mean why else put a FPS cap on?
One other thing, PC and console performance has never been consistent. PCs have always been ahead of consoles in capability and while most console games do get locked to 30FPS we can run them at much higher rates and settings.
If the practices of the developer are like this, most likely there are a lot of other things that I dont want to find about.
"We want the performance to be consistent across all 3 platforms".
Allow me to rephrase that:
"We dont want the PC version to be better than the console version" (Or in other words, its a console port, that we dont want to make any better for PC).
Really, really stupid. Anyone creating PC games should know that PC gamers expect 60fps as a bare-minimum, and a game at 30FPS on PC will be considered to be defective.