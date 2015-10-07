Microsoft Enters Laptop Market With Surface Book

Microsoft came bearing many gifts at its recent product reveal, with three new Lumina Windows 10 smartphones (along with a game-changing optional Display Dock), a second-generation Microsoft Band, and pre-order announcements for the new Surface Pro 4 and Microsoft HoloLens developer kits (which are priced at a hefty $3,000).
Microsoft could have left the masses sated with news of just those products, but it decided to bring things to a whole other level with a brand-new device that the company has never produced before: a laptop.
The Surface Book sports the latest 6th generation Intel (Skylake) processors, just like its Surface Pro 4 brethren. However, graphics performance will likely be significantly better, with more robust configurations that feature an Nvidia mobile GPU under the hood.
|Processor
|Memory
|Storage
|Graphics Engine
|Price
|6th Generation Intel Core i5
|8 GB
|128 GB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD
|Intel HD Graphics
|$1,499
|6th Generation Intel Core i5
|8 GB
|256 GB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD
|Intel HD Graphics
|$1,699
|6th Generation Intel Core i5
|8 GB
|256 GB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD
|Nvidia GeForce Dedicated Graphics
|$1,899
|6th Generation Intel Core i7
|8 GB
|256 GB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD
|Nvidia GeForce Dedicated Graphics
|$2,099
|6th Generation Intel Core i7
|16 GB
|512 GB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD
|Nvidia GeForce Dedicated Graphics
|$2,699
Microsoft did not disclose the specific Nvidia GPU model featured in the new Surface Book, and a system properties check simply showed a "Nvidia GeForce GPU" in the device manager. We do know that it's Maxwell-based. In any case, the technical spec sheet lists the optional Nvidia GeForce GPU as a 1 GB GDDR5 graphics card, so we shouldn't expect phenomenal amounts of graphics muscle in the Surface Book. It will likely perform much better than the onboard Intel HD Graphics engine, which for a 2-in-1 PC, is a pretty powerful option we can get behind.
The GPU itself resides in the backlit keyboard (base) of the system, and oh yeah, surprise: Just like the Surface Pro, the Surface Book can detach from its keyboard using a newly-designed fulcrum hinge. This hinge is rather rigid looking, but after trying it for myself, I can say that it's a smooth operation that is made better with the lack of that ear-piercing "clack" other Surface devices make when attaching the screen to the cover (Remember those insufferable clack-filled Surface TV commercials?).
While using the device in "clipboard" mode, detached from the keyboard (which got the name due to the A4 paper-sized measurements of the screen component), the Nvidia GPU will obviously not function (it's under the keyboard, remember), but it will seamlessly resume operation with full graphics power when it's reconnected.
The 13.5-inch, 3000 x 2000 (267 ppi) 10-point multi-touch screen has the same PixelSense technology as the Surface Pro 4, and it also features an 1,800:1 contrast ratio, a 3:2 aspect ratio and 100 percent sRGB color. I saw the device up close and was impressed with the 6 million-pixel touchscreen's overall image quality, responsiveness and vibrancy.
Although laptops are a new endeavor for Microsoft, the company applied many of the same principles that went into designing the Surface Pro 2-in-1 PCs and essentially turned the performance dial up as high as it would go while maintaining the thin, light, detachable design. The result is an elegant mobile device that puts the "pro" in productivity.
You can preorder the Microsoft Surface Book now at Microsoft's online store, starting at $1,499.
Agreed but again different strokes for different folks.
If anything this is more innovative than half the stuff out there. In fact this is reminiscent of old Apple, back when they would release something new no one else thought of. Guaranteed 100% Apple will copy the design. The ability to detach a discrete GPU or attach it for more power or better battery? That's a awesome idea.
Agreed. Microsoft is basically making a laptop with the same price point as a mac but with windows on it. I thought the advantage of windows was that it wasn't expensive.
I'm actually more impressed with the Surface Book than the SP4. Personally, I won't need the Nvidia GPU, but the extra battery capacity built into the keyboard is a very welcomed feature.
The bigger screen will also be nice, and the 3:2 aspect ratio is a total godsend for drawing in portrait mode. (I own both the SP3 and the Wacom CC2)
Top it off with the new Surface Pro Pen which quadruples the pressure sensitivity to 1024 (from 246) which is backwards compatible with both the SP3 and comes with 4 alternative nibs for a different uses and feel.
So as an artist using the SP3 on the go, I'm definitely going to be considering the Surface Book and SP4 for my next mobile device. They offer everything I could ever ask for in a device, and in a form factor that is vastly superior to Wacom's offerings.
I've already pre-ordered the new pen to use with my Surface Pro 3 until I get to the point where I'm ready to upgrade to the SP4 or SB.
Because innovation and tapping into potential markets is bad right?