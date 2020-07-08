MSI's B550M Pro-Dash Offers Budget-Friendly Option for Professional Builds

Rather silently, MSI listed its new B550M Pro-Dash motherboard, as spotted by @momomo_us. This motherboard appears to be a budget-friendly AMD B550 option, targeting professional use with AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs.

You won't find much in the way of RGB here, nor any flashy design elements. The board is about as sparse in looks as MSI can get away with, but that's alright. It cuts costs, and allows system integrators and builders to spend money on other, more performance-defining components -- or enjoy more profit.

But that doesn't stop the board from being interesting for installation in our own systems. With an AM4 socket, four DDR4 slots, and PCI-Express 4.0 support on the main PCIe slot, it would also work great in budget-oriented gaming systems, as B550 boards are generally still quite expensive. Besides, it might not have RGB on it, but it does have 3 and 4-pin RGB headers, so you don't need to rule out using it in a flashy system entirely.

But, as a professional board, it comes with Dash-LAN, hence the motherboard's name. Dash stands for Desktop Architecture for System Hardware, which equips the controller with the DMTF management standards. This enables IT admins to manage the board remotely, enabling easy deployment in large IT infrastructures. This Dash-Lan is provided by the Realtek 8111EPV ethernet controller.

Rear I/O is handled by a VGA port, DisplayPort, HDMI, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a PS/2 connector, the Ethernet port, and stereo audio input and outputs.

No word on pricing or availability yet.