Philips Launch Impressive 49-inch SuperWide QHD Monitor

Philips has just announced the launch of its latest 499P9H SuperWide monitor. This behemoth of a curved screen comes packing a VA, 48.8-inch panel. Although that’s nothing new in the world of monitors, what is impressive about the 499P9H, is the feature set and the price, It’s a 5120x1440 with a 60Hz refresh rate, and although we’ve already seen the likes of that from Dell, the 499P9H, comes in at £990 ($1,130), as opposed to £1016 ($1,350), and also packs in a few other spec changes and additions, that make it more than worth it.


Pumping out a colossal 7.37 million pixels (11-percent less than a 4K screen), it’s the equivalent of lining up two 27-inch 1440p panels side-by-side, removing the bezel, and running it all through a single cable. On top of that you get an 1800 R curvature, a 178º viewing angle, HDCP 2.2 support, a 5ms G2G response time as standard, popping high contrast VA colors, and HDR400 as well. Although that latter spec does come across a little underwhelming, given HDR’s desire for more lumens, it’s still a nice feature set for sure.

Panel Size & Resolution48.8-inch 5120x1440
Pixel Density109 PPI
Panel TypeVA, 8-bit
Maximum Refresh60 Hz FreeSync
Response Time5ms G2G
Contrast Ratio3000:1
Display Inputs1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0(b), 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen2
Connectivity1x USB 3.1 Type C Up, 3x USB 3.1 Type A Down, 3.5mm Audio Out, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
VESA Mount100x100mm

The icing on the cake however, is just how much stuff Philips has crammed into this display. The monitor itself acts as an effective USB hub. Aside from featuring a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection, and two HDMI 2.0b ports, it also packs in a USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port, for upstream, and power delivery of up to 65W in the process. That last part is important as it effectively turns the 499P9H into a connectivity powerhouse. Because of it, you also get three USB 3.1 Type A ports (one with fast charging), a 3.5mm headphone out jack, and incredibly a Gigabit RJ45 ethernet lan port as well. And then there’s the webcam. A built-in, pop-up, 1080p 2.0 megapixel camera, with microphone and LED indicator, compatible with Windows Hello.

It’s available for sale in the UK/EU now (£990), however unfortunately no word on US pricing or availability just yet.

  • JQB45 29 January 2019 12:49
    As a software developer I could definitely use something like this and the price seems acceptable for what it is. This monitor probably isn't for an artist/designer or gamer as the specs don't seem to be there but if all I'm doing is looking at code and email all day this should be fine. I've always found the bezels on monitors sitting side by side annoying especially when spending the first few hours at a new job getting them to line up nicely.
  • JerryC 29 January 2019 12:55
    I am sorry but, 60Hz is a terrible idea for any monitor with that resolution.
  • moogleslam 29 January 2019 15:03
    Oh Philips, you lost me at 60Hz
  • gmangsxr750 29 January 2019 15:56
    I prefer individual monitors when developing. So many windows open at once I like having 6 left/right snap points rather than trying to get things aligned manually on a single monitor
  • JamesSneed 29 January 2019 18:42
    That would show one really wide excel doc.
  • hannibal 29 January 2019 19:14
    21722533 said:
    Oh Philips, you lost me at 60Hz

    Well 144Hz version would cost $2500, so you get what you pay for!
    60Hz freesync support is just fine unless you have triple sli 2080ti...
  • michaelpublic2019 30 January 2019 03:54
    I can two 27" monitors for $110 each, saw off some bezels and melt them in the oven to get a slight curvature. Not sure what I am paying the extra $1000 for.
  • JQB45 30 January 2019 05:27
    21722533 said:
    Oh Philips, you lost me at 60Hz

    So 120/144Hz or higher isn't practical at this size and price. What refresh rate would you accept as a compromise between 60Hz and 120Hz?

    I used a 144Hz 27" 1080p monitor the last 10 months and now I'm back on 60Hz and honestly I can not tell the difference but keep in mind I'm not gaming either.
  • Ninjawithagun 30 January 2019 11:34
    Oh Philips, you lost me using a VA panel...and 60Hz is also a killer :(

    Here's some examples of 'dream monitors' -- pay attention all you gaming monitor manufacturers...

    UQHD (3440 x 1440) OLED or Micro LED HDR 34 inch curved (1900R or less) 200Hz G-Sync

    SWQHD (5120 x 1440) OLED or Micro LED HDR 49 inch curved (1900R or less) 165Hz G-Sync

    UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED or Micro LED HDR 32 inch flat or curved 144Hz G-Sync

    We've been waiting for these monitors for years and yet still no shows in the real world. WTF???
  • hannibal 18 February 2019 07:44
    There Are those They just cost 25000... or something like that...
