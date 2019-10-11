Pixelbook Go Leaked Ahead of Google Event

Ahead of a Google event next week, the company's latest Chromebook, the Google Pixelbook Go, has been laid bare. 9to5Google has an extensive report with a gallery of images of the new device.

Aesthetically, the most interesting part is the ribbed texture on the bottom, which 9to5Google says is like a "washboard." The model they saw came in "Not Pink," though there will reportedly be a "Just Black" colorway as well.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)



There's little in the way in ports. The report shows just a pair of USB Type-C ports and a headphone jack. There's a 13.3-inch display on the inside with a 2MP camera and a pair of far-field mics to pick up "Hey Google" commands.



They unit that 9to5Google saw had a 1080p display, Intel Core m3 and 8GB of RAM, which the site says will be the base model. The report states that it will go up to an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4K "molecular" display.

The report did not list pricing or an official release date, so there's still some news about the Pixelbook Go to see at Google's event on Tuesday.