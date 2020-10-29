PowerColor Teases Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT Board

Coming on the heels of AMD's unveiling of its Big Navi-based Radeon RX 6800/6900 family are announcements of graphics cards by its partners. PowerColor, one of AMD's most loyal allies, this week teased its upcoming Red Devil add-in-board (AIBs) powered by the new Navi 21 GPU.

PowerColor's Red Devil graphics cards typically use a custom printed circuit board (PCB) with enhanced voltage regulating module (VRM) to improve power delivery as well as a custom high-end cooling system to enable higher clocks along with a strong overclocking potential.

(Image credit: PowerColor)

This seems to be the case with the upcoming PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT video card that the company teased on its Twitter page. The manufacturer did not demonstrate the card itself, but showcased its sketches that reveal a big (presumably a triple-wide) graphics board with a massive cooler featuring three fans, and a backplate. Obviously, it makes sense to expect PowerColor's Red Devil RX 6800 XT to feature higher clocks when compared to AMD's reference design.

(Image credit: PowerColor)

AMD intends to start sales of Radeon RX 6800 (3840 stream processors, 1815/2105 MHz, 16 GB GDDR6) and 6800 XT (4608 SPs, 2015/2250 MHz, 16 GB GDDR6) graphics cards on November 18 and then follow with the top-of-the-range Radeon RX 6900 XT (5120 SPs, 2015/2250 MHz, 16 GB GDDR6) boards on December 8.

Given AMD's launch schedule, it makes sense to expect PowerColor to launch its Red Devil variant of the Radeon RX 6800 XT first and then make something even more extreme featuring the Radeon RX 6900 XT variant of the Navi 21 GPU.