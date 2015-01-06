Rapoo Launching VPRO Gaming Mice, Keyboards This Spring

This week during CES 2015, peripheral maker Rapoo is showcasing the VPRO Gaming series, a new line of mice and mechanical keyboards built for the "serious" gamer. There are five peripherals in all: three mice and two keyboards with pricing starting at $39.99 and $119.99, respectively.

The V200 appears to be your basic gaming mouse featuring a DPI VPRO optical sensor with an adjustable DPI setting ranging from 500 DPI to 3000 DPI. Other features include five programmable buttons, an image processing rate of 6400 FPS, a 1000 Hz polling rate, on-board memory that can store seven customizable profiles, and a 70-inch braided cable. This mouse costs $39.99.

Next we have the V300, a step up from the V200 that includes a VPOWER3 "gaming chip" with a 32-bit ARM core processor. This mouse also includes on-board memory for storing five customizable profiles, an image processing rate of 6400 FPS, and an optical VPRO gaming sensor for up to 4,000 DPI. There's even a dedicated "Fast Switch" for changing the DPI on the fly and six programmable buttons. The braided cable is a bit longer on this model and features a gold-plated USB connector. This mouse costs $49.99.

Finally, there's the V900, which unlike the previous two, sports a laser sensor that's adjustable between 100 DPI and 8200 DPI. This mouse is ideal for the hardcore gamer, packing the VPOWER3 "gaming chip," five programmable buttons and a multi-color lighting system that supports 16 million colors. Additional specifications include a 1000 Hz polling rate, a response time of 1 ms, an image processing rate of 12000 FPS, on-board memory, a braided cable and a gold-plated USB connector. This mouse costs $69.99.

On the mechanical keyboard front, the V700 includes the company's VPOWER3 gaming chip and provides on-board memory for storing five customizable game profiles. The specifications also show that there are 108 mechanical keys, 106 of which are fully programmable. Additional hardware specs include anti-ghosting, a 2 mm key travel distance, an operating force of 50 g, and a 1000 Hz polling rate. The keys have a lifespan of up to 60 million key strokes. This keyboard costs $119.99.

Rounding out the keyboard group is the V800 model. The company hasn't provided specs for this model, but reports that it's ideal for gamers who like to play in the dark. The device sports multi-level backlighting that provides three modes of illumination, dedicated macro keys mounted on the left, on-board memory, an operating force of 50 g, a key travel distance of 2 mm, and a lifespan of 60 million key strokes. This keyboard costs $149.99.

Rapoo is expecting to ship all five products this Spring.

Follow Kevin Parrish @exfileme. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.