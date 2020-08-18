Razer’s Best Non-Optical Keyboard Down to $99

Razer’s peripherals tend to come with a premium attached to them, which means that we don’t usually get to recommend deals on some of their more feature-heavy gear. That’s why we jumped at Best Buy’s current deal on the Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard. At $ 99.99 (down from $169.99), this really is a rare opportunity to get one of these at a deep discount.



The Razer BlackWidow Elite Wired Mechanical Keyboard is Razer’s top of the line non-optical mechanical keyboard, and the version on sale today packs Razer’s own in-house green switches . These have a tactile, clicky feel, an actuation point of 1.9 mm and a full travel distance of 4.0 mm. That puts them about on par with Cherry MX Reds , though they do require slightly more force to actuate, needing 50 grams vs the Reds’ 45 grams.

The keyboard itself also has full per-key RGB lighting through Razer Chroma, as well as a full tenkey and dedicated media keys including a volume control knob. It also has a wristrest, full 10 key rollover anti-ghosting, and individual programming and macro options for every key.



