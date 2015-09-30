SilverStone Introduces Raven RVZ02, The Successor To RVZ01 HTPC Chassis

SilverStone announced the successor to its popular RVZ01 chassis, the RVZ02. It is similar to the previous model, but it's clear that SilverStone's design team spent significant efforts refining the already-efficient design of the previous model. The RVZ02 is a mini-ITX case with space for up to three storage drives, a slim optical drive and graphics cards as long as 13 inches. It could be a very attractive option for anyone looking to build a living room gaming PC.

The RVZ02 uses a very similar layout to the previous model. If oriented vertically, the motherboard mounts in the lower rear of the case, and the SFX power supply is mounted directly in front of the board, drawing in air from the bottom. An extension cable running through the inside of the case connects the power supply to the external power jack located in the upper rear.

Above the motherboard tray is a rigid mounted raised section. Two tool-less 2.5-inch hard drive mounts can be found on top of this section, along with the mounting area for the slim optical drive. On the back side of this raised section is the space for the graphics card. With the use of a riser card that passes through the raised section, the graphics card is installed vertically in its own section. A third hard drive mount can be found here, and depending on the length of the graphics card installed, it can accommodate a 2.5- or 3.5-inch hard drive.

The Raven RVZ02 case comes in two different variants. The black version (model RVZ02B) has two large black mesh sections providing air flow to cool the components. The mesh sections can be found on either side of the case, with one above the motherboard and CPU and another on the opposite side of the graphics card, providing fresh air.

The second version of the case (model RVZ02-B) includes two acrylic windows, which replace the black mesh sections and also have vents in them. The windowed version appears to have more vents than the black case. The windows wrap around the edges and have vents all the way around.

SilverStone said the case is capable of being used in either a horizontal configuration (similar to a set top box) or vertically to save surface space. There is a stand included with the case so that it can stand securely.

SilverStone's RVZ02B has a suggested price of $93.48. The windowed RVZ02-B is priced at $106.68. Both cases are available now.

