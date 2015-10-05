Trending

Valve Partners With GameStop, EB Games, And GAME UK For Steam Section In Stores

By Gaming 

Unless you're one of the few customers who pre-ordered the Steam Controller, Steam Link or any of the Steam Machines during the "Get It Early" event, your first chance to get your hands on the hardware won't be on October 16, but the official launch date of November 10. Pre-orders are still available online, but Valve also wants to attract more customers by partnering with three store chains to create a Steam section among the shelves.

GameStop, EB Games, and GAME UK cover the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, respectively. With these companies, Valve covers a large portion of its audience through both digital and physical pre-orders. To sweeten the deal, Valve offered some pre-order incentives: Those who place an order now will also get a copy of Portal 2 and the popular team-based game Rocket League.

These were the same stores that also took part in the "Get It Early" program, and those orders were sold out in less than a month. With the anticipation of a larger demand for the November launch date, it only makes sense to have a dedicated Steam section in the stores of the three franchises.

In the past, Valve's most notable presence in stores was through The Orange Box, a disc-based version of five games for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 that included Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode One, Half-Life 2: Episode Two, Portal, and Team Fortress 2. Three years ago, the company also introduced Steam prepaid cards as alternative to purchasing games on the PC Steam platform.

However, this latest release will put a big dent in your wallet. The Steam Controller will cost $49.99, and the Steam Link, which allows streaming of your games from your PC to a TV, is an additional $49.99. The Steam Machines themselves are significantly more expensive, starting at $449.99.

Alienware Steam MachinesSteam Machine i3Steam Machine i3 (Upgraded)Steam Machine i5Steam Machine i7
CPUIntel Core i3-4130T (Dual-Core)Intel Core i3-4130T (Dual-Core)Intel Core i5-4590T (Quad Core)Intel Core i7-4765T (Quad Core)
RAM4 GB DDR38 GB DDR38 GB DDR38 GB DDR3
Storage500 GB 7200 RPM HDD1 TB 7200 RPM HDD1 TB 7200 RPM HDD1 TB 7200 RPM HDD
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX GPU (2 GB GDDR5)Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU (2 GB GDDR5)Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU (2 GB GDDR5)Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU (2 GB GDDR5)
Connectivity1x1 802.11 Wireless Card1x1 802.11 Wireless Card2x2 802.11 Wireless Card2x2 802.11 Wireless Card
Price$449.99$549.99$649.99$749.99
Syber Steam MachinesSteam Machine ISteam Machine PSteam Machine X
CPUIntel Core i3-4160 (Dual Core)Intel Core i5-4460 (Quad Core)Intel Core i7-4790K (Quad Core)
RAM4 GB DDR38 GB DDR316 GB DDR3
Storage500 GB HDD1 TB HDD1 TB HDD
GPUNvidia GTX 750 (1 GB DDR5)Nvidia GTX 960 (2 GB DDR5)Nvidia GTX 980 (4 GB DDR5)
ConnectivityWi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n/ LAN: 10/100/1000 RJ-45Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n/ LAN: 10/100/1000 RJ-45Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n/ LAN: 10/100/1000 RJ-45
I/OFront: 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, audio/mic jack Rear: 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, DVI-DFront: 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, audio/mic jack Rear: 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, DVI-DFront: 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, audio/mic jack Rear: 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, DVI-D
Price$499$729$1,419

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • josejones 05 October 2015 22:50
    Looking good. I'd certainly consider one of these after all the issues with PS4 and especially the XBox One. Now, all they need is support for NVMe SSD/M.2 and HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.3
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 05 October 2015 22:53
    Go Steam! Hopefully developers will start developing more and more games for Linux, even AAA games.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 05 October 2015 23:22
    16735846 said:
    Looking good. I'd certainly consider one of these after all the issues with PS4 and especially the XBox One. Now, all they need is support for NVMe SSD/M.2 and HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.3

    Remember you can easily make your own Steam Machine, the OS is free. So you can make it support whatever you want.

    I am a bit worried though. Hopefully it works out and is not a waste of money. Most people who go to these places tend to normally be console gamers.

    It would be great if this pushed PC gaming back into the mainstream eye. I hate seeing barely a single sided shelf dedicated to PC games when there are so many more. Then again that is what Steam is for.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 05 October 2015 23:39
    16735994 said:
    16735846 said:
    Looking good. I'd certainly consider one of these after all the issues with PS4 and especially the XBox One. Now, all they need is support for NVMe SSD/M.2 and HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.3

    Remember you can easily make your own Steam Machine, the OS is free. So you can make it support whatever you want.

    I am a bit worried though. Hopefully it works out and is not a waste of money. Most people who go to these places tend to normally be console gamers.

    It would be great if this pushed PC gaming back into the mainstream eye. I hate seeing barely a single sided shelf dedicated to PC games when there are so many more. Then again that is what Steam is for.

    Most people download PC games anymore, rarely do they buy the disks. Though personally, I always prefer a CD-ROM if available.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 06 October 2015 04:06
    Steam is yucky on a mechanical HDD, especially when a bunch of big game updates seem to roll in at once. I have watched it thrash the heck out of a HDD while patching games very slowly, and I don't ever want that again. Do these support a standby + automatic updates mode like the current consoles? Otherwise I pity anyone buying one of these prebuilts... better to build your own and use an SSD. Even a cheap SSD would be worlds better.
    Reply
  • ninjustin 06 October 2015 13:52
    If anyone considers the lowest price Alienware machine I recommend adding another 4gb of ram. A SSD is nice too but the ram will let you run any current game out there. The specs are the same as the current Alienware Alpha.
    Reply
  • ZippyPeanut 06 October 2015 16:10
    Steam Machines: the story that won’t go away. The only story about Steam Machines that is newsworthy is the following:

    “Gabe Newell’s ongoing anger at Microsoft and Windows continues to motivate him to push forward on the lame-brained Linux-based Steam Machines. Not since Howard Hughes’s H-1 Hercules has there been such a monumental boondoggle. We now know why so much effort was put into excavating all the Atari E.T. cartridges in Alamogordo, New Mexico: to make room for all the Steam Machines.”


    -----------
    i7 3770K OC @ 4.2Ghz / ASRock Extreme 4 Z77 / evga FTW 670 2X-SLI / Creative SB Audigy SE PCI Sound Card / 32 GB Corsair Vengeance 1600 / 500GB Samsung EVO 850 (boot) / 128 GB OCZ Vertex 4 / 2 TB WD Caviar Black / 2 TB Seagate Barracuda / Asetek 510LC Liquid Cooling System / LG 14X Blu-ray R/W / Corsair 1000w PSU / AzzA Genesis 9000 full tower / Windows 7 Professional 64 / 144hz 1ms 24-inch Asus monitor / Logitech Z906 Surround Sound
    Reply
  • jaber2 06 October 2015 16:19
    I keep on wonder why, why would you run games that are not console on a PC that looks like console what is the appeal here? or is this for people who don't know what PC's can do, a sucker is born every day, "hey look ma, I bought a console that plays PC games, ain't that neet."
    Reply