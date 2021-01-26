Team Group Announces Worlds First DDR5 SO-DIMM Memory

Team Group has just made the world's first DDR5 SO-DIMMs designed for mobile devices, with a frequency of 4800MHz. Team Group is ready to start memory validation of these DDR5 modules with Intel and AMD once both companies begin producing DDR5-supported processors and motherboards.

DDR5 will be the next generation of Double Data Rate memory and be replacing the current DDR4 memory modules we use today. DDR5 is designed to significantly increase chip densities for higher capacity sticks, and support much higher frequencies to help alleviate memory bottlenecks with high-core count CPUs.

Memory manufacturer SK Hynix has already produced the world's first DDR5 desktop modules. But Team Group is the first company to produce a DDR5 SO-DIMM module designed to fit inside devices like notebooks and 2-in-1 PCs.

Team Group's first SO-DIMM DDR5 module will support up to 16GB of capacity at a frequency of 4800Mhz, with a voltage of 1.1V. The DDR5 module also supports on-die ECC (Error Correction Code), which will allow the memory to auto-correct any single-bit errors that happen to occur.

While this is exciting news, Intel and AMD have yet to announce support for DDR5 in upcoming desktop and mobile platforms, so we'll have to wait a bit longer until we see DDR5 adoption go mainstream.