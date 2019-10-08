TeamGroup Introduces DDR4 Memory & PCI-E 4.0 M.2 SSD for Ryzen-3000 Systems

(Image credit: TeamGroup)

Today, TeamGroup announced new DDR4 memory optimized for AMD's X570 platform along with two nice high-capacity M.2 SSDs.

T-Force Dark α DDR4 Gaming Memory

The memory is to be known as the T-Force Dark α DDR4 Gaming Memory, which the company claims is tailor-made for AMD’s new Ryzen 3000 series CPUs and motherboards with the X570 chipset. The modules are available in 8GB and 16GB capacities, but as each kit comes with two modules, the kits will come in 16GB and 32GB capacities. They will also come in three speed flavors: 3200MHz, 3600MHz, and 4000MHz.

Module Type 288 Pin Unbuffered DIMM Non ECC Capacity 8GBx2 / 16GBx2 Frequency 3200 3600 4000 Data Transfer Bandwidth 25,600 MB/s (PC4 25600) 28,800 MB/s (PC4 28800) 32,000 MB/s (PC4 32000) Latency CL16-18-18-38 CL18-22-22-42 CL18-22-22-42 Voltage 1.35V Dimensions 43.5(H) x 141(L) x 8.3(W)mm Heat Spreader Aluminum heat spreader Warranty Lifetime warranty

The modules come with a black aluminum heatsink, and Team Group says that “DARK Z α uses high-quality IC chips that are selected through rigorous testing process. With excellent overclocking capability and perfect compatibility, this DDR4 memory can provide extremely superior performance on the new generation platform of AMD.”

Woo-hoo: a PCI-E 4.0 M.2 SSD

As AMD’s new X570 platform is the introduction to PCI-Express 4.0, it is also equally fitting for Team Group to announce a supporting SSD that utilizes this new standard. Consequently, the new Cardea Zero Z440 M.2 SSDs, which come in 1 TB and 2 TB capacities, can run on all four PCI-Express 4.0 lanes present in M.2 slots. Team Group claims that the units can achieve read speeds of up to 5,000 MBps and write at up to 4,400 MBps, so they’re definitely not slouchy at all.

The units come with a 1mm-thick graphene copper foil, which has branding on it and takes care of cooling.

Pricing for the Cardea Zero SSDs sits at $249 for the 1TB model, with the 2TB unit trading hands for $499. The T-Force Dark α memory will range in pricing from $79 for the 3200MHz 16GB kit up to $189 for the 4000MHz 32GB kit.