Windows 10 November 2019 Update Starts Rolling Out Automatically

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Microsoft officially released the Windows 10 November 2019 Update on November 12. Users had to manually install the update, however, which limited its immediate audience. This changed yesterday when the latest major version of Windows 10 started rolling out via the Update Assistant tool, which automatically downloads and installs feature updates on Windows 10 PCs .

This staggered rollout is meant to help Microsoft identify potential issues before releasing it to everyone. The company's been particularly cautious since the Windows 10 October 2018 Update's bungled launch, which saw that version of the operating system delayed until January 2019 for some users, and it's no surprise that it's continuing to be careful with this latest update.

It seems that Microsoft is comfortable pushing the Windows 10 November 2019 Update to some users, though, instead of making them install it themselves. That means the update passed through numerous layers of testing--first with members of the Windows Insider Program and then with people who manually installed it--before the company was willing to make it available as an automatic update.

Microsoft explained in a support article about the update hitting Update Assistant yesterday:

"The Windows 10 Update Assistant downloads and installs feature updates on your device. Feature updates like Windows 10, version 1909 (a.k.a. the Windows 10 November 2019 Update) offer new functionality and help keep your systems secure. You’ll get these updates automatically after you download the Update Assistant."

But the update still isn't available to everyone; nor are several other recent Windows 10 updates. Microsoft said it's "applied a compatibility hold on devices with affected driver versions for Realtek Bluetooth radios from installing" the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, Windows 10 May 2019 Update or Windows 10 November 2019 Update. Affected users have to update those drivers to access the latest versions of Windows 10.