Zotac Refreshes Mek Line With Intel 9th Gen, Adds Pink Mini

Zotac is bringing it's entire Mek gaming lineup to Intel's 9th Gen Core processors and Nvidia's RTX graphics, the company revealed here at Computex.

The flagship Mek Ultra will be refreshed at the end of June, while the adorable Mek Mini and super-thin Mek1 will follow in July. No prices were announced.

The Mek Ultra is keeping the RGB RAM we saw it get at CES and jumping to an Intel Core i9-9900K CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card.

 Mek UltraMek1Mek Mini
CPUIntel Core i9-9900KIntel Core i5-9400FIntel Core i5-9400F
GPUNvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TiNvidia GeForce RTX 2060Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070
RAM32GB DDR416GB DDR416GB DDR4
Storage500GB NVMe SSD, 4TB HDD240GB NVMe SSD, 1TB HDD240GB NVMe SSD, 2TB HDD
Size561.3mm x 573 mm x 244 mm / 22.1 x 22.6 x 9.6 inches418.3 x 415.2 x 118 mm / 16.5 x 4.7 x 16.3 inches260.8 x 258.8 x 136 mm / 10.3 x 10.2 x 5.4 inches

The new rose taffy Mek Mini.The new rose taffy Mek Mini.

While the Mek1 is maintaining the same design, the Mek Mini is getting a new color: rose taffy. It's a nice bubble gum shade of pink, though Zotac suggested that the hue may only be available in Asia, with more traditional black desktops going to the U.S.

The Mek1's looks haven't changed. Credit: Tom's HardwareThe Mek1's looks haven't changed. Credit: Tom's Hardware
The Mek Mini and Mek1 share most of the same specs. Each use the Intel Core i5-9400F, have 16GB of RAM and a 240GB NVMe SSD, though the Mek Mini has a 2TB HDD and RTX 2070 while the Mek1 has a 1TB HDD and RTX 2060.

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

