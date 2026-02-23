Portable USB DVD writer with 2.5-inch SATA and SD card dock slashed by 30% to $21 — optical drive can read and write CDs at 24X, and DVDs at 8X

Optical drives can still be handy in 2026, though desktop and PC laptop makers very rarely offer them. So, what do you do, especially if you have a hoard of old CDs and DVDs you (in)frequently wish to access? The answer is a USB optical drive, and Amazon has just dropped an amazingly flexible Alronly-branded model by 30%, from a very reasonable $29.99 to a difficult-to-resist $20.98. It does SATA disk docking, SD card reading, and more.

This Alronly USB Type-C & USB 3.0 external CD/DVD drive is packed with features. In addition to the headlining CD reading and writing at up to 24X, and DVD reading and writing at up to 8X for data backups, it lets you access and play all those old VCDs and DVD movies and shows.

I bought a similar drive a few years back and members of the family are always borrowing it. Perhaps they should buy their own? This model could be a good choice, as it’s charms extend beyond the optical realm. Many users will also find it a useful accessory for read/write access to old/spare 2.5-inch SSDs and HDDs. I have a few of these in my drawers, and use a separate USB dock for them.

That’s not all this Alronly device covers. It has even more docking functionality. Specifically, it provides easy-to-reach access to a full-size SD card slot, microSD slot, 2x USB-A ports, and USB-C. Pretty good for a device measuring just 0.9 inches thick and weighing only 0.75 pounds.

Compatibility shouldn’t be a concern, even if you really do give Windows 11 the elbow in 2026. Alrony says this USB attached device is compatible with Windows XP, 7, 8, and 10, as well as a wide gamut of Linux and MacOS computers. Just don’t expect to use it with your iOS, Android, or ChromeOS device; they are specifically stated to be incompatible.

The supplied cable for data/power has both a USB-A and USB-C connector. Meanwhile, the drive also includes another USB-C port for dedicated power, which may be useful in case your chosen system’s data port is not up to scratch in power delivery terms.

For DVD movie playback with the Alronly USB Type-C & USB 3.0 external CD/DVD driveyou might need to find appropriate media player software. The open source VLC Player is usually a good bet, if you don’t already have a suitable tool preinstalled with your OS.

