Score an RTX 5070 for just £479 and get a free 1TB SSD in Amazon's Gaming Week sale — blowout includes up to 69% off Logitech, Razer, and more

UK customers on the hunt for some new gaming gear or even a graphics card should head to Amazon, where the company has just kicked off its massive Gaming Week sale, featuring savings of up to 69% on peripherals from the likes of Logitech, Razer, and more.

The standout deal? You can get an RTX 5070 (MSI Shadow 2X) for just £479. Not only is that one of the cheapest offerings in the UK right now, but it also comes with a free Spatium M470 Pro SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drive, with on-paper sequential read speeds of up to 6,000MB/s, and sequential write speeds of up to 4,500MB/S. It might not be the most premium drive on the market, but considering the cheapest RTX 5070 in the UK is £458 right now, a free SSD is a free SSD.

If you're on a budget, you can secure the same free SSD with the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Shadow 2X. It's only the 8GB version (and a true budget pick as such), but at £249 it's only a pound shy of the cheapest 5060 in the UK money can buy right now.

As per our review, the RTX 5070 is a decent card that offers a good leap over the 4070. Our biggest concerns were always the retail pricing and availability, which have vastly improved since launch.

If you're in the market for something other than a GPU, the Amazon Gaming Week sale has plenty on offer. Here are some of the highlights:

