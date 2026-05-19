Creative Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro: A decent upgrade for analog audio

It's been over a decade since I last bought a discrete internal sound card for my PC — and the only reason I purchased one back then was because I had a set of 5.1 surround sound PC speakers (Logitech Z906) that I wanted to use with a motherboard that only had built-in support for a stereo system. (While there were probably several ways this could have been handled, I opted for the sound card because my speakers were already set up and I didn't spend all that time running wires around my home office for nothing.)

Even back then, discrete sound cards already seemed like they were on their way out, as onboard audio, while not wildly impressive, was already at the point where it was decent enough that many users who were just looking for occasional audio playback from their system were... fine with it. And as onboard audio has continued to improve, and headsets and speakers with built-in audio interfaces, as well as external DACs, have become more popular (and more affordable, at least somewhat), sound cards have become more of a fringe add-on than an absolute necessity. That doesn't mean there's absolutely no market for a discrete internal PCIe sound card such as the Creative Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro, of course. There is a market, but it's definitely small enough that I think we can call it a niche these days.

Back when sound cards were a necessity, Creative's Sound Blaster line dominated the market. But it's been years since the company's last release — five years, to be specific: Creative launched the Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2, which featured support for 5.1 surround sound and high-resolution 24-bit / 192 kHz playback in Sept. 2021 (it later launched an add-on daughterboard that added support for 7.1 discrete surround and an optical-out port). But now Creative is back, trying to prove that sound cards and 7.1 surround sound are definitely still a thing with its newest Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro, which became available in March 2026 .