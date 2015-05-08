Best Newegg Deals

Trending

Each week, Tom’s Hardware sifts through numerous Newegg deals to find the ones we believe are the most interesting to readers and offer the best value.

Of course, we’ll look for dropping prices on components such as CPUs, GPUs, memory, storage, PSU, cases, and the like, but we’ll also keep an eye out for deals on peripherals, laptops, desktops, and whatever else we think readers may be interested in buying at a discount. We’ll update this page every Friday, so keep checking back for killer deals from Newegg.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • adamovera 08 May 2015 06:16
    Archived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-2629376/newegg-deals.html
    Reply
  • RedJaron 08 May 2015 15:04
    Add here that the Athlon 860K is on sale for $70 right now.
    Reply
  • johnnyb105 08 May 2015 23:47
    The POWER COLOR PCS+ IS ONSALE FOR 259 THEN REBATE 239 ONE OF THE fastest clocks for a R290 second up would be the Sapphire Vapor X but its MIA....
    Reply
  • ramirezg 09 May 2015 00:29
    MSI GTX 960 Gaming 100ME does not drop to 185...
    Reply
  • CaedenV 09 May 2015 01:30
    Wow, ram has finally dropped down to the point where it was 4 years ago. I think I paid $85 for my first 16GB set.
    Reply
  • rwinches 09 May 2015 06:12
    @ramirezg
    Yes $219.99 -$15MIR = $204.99 - 9%$18.4491 = $186,54
    But $219.99 -9%$19.7991 = $200.1909 -$15MIR = $185.19
    Reply
  • rwinches 09 May 2015 06:24
    XFX Radeon Card pages all state Dual Graphics Ready?
    Scroll down the New Egg AD page and see the grab from XFX.
    It is misleading at best.
    Unless there is an AMD APU we are all unaware of that works with a R9 290.
    Possibly one with stacked memory like 2GB maybe that is in the future and this will make sense then.
    Reply
  • somidiot 09 May 2015 18:41
    Wow, ram has finally dropped down to the point where it was 4 years ago. I think I paid $85 for my first 16GB set.

    Really? I paid $135 for my 2x8 GB DDR3 1600 Crucial set in Feb 2012. Must have gotten my set just after they brought them back up. Nice to see prices finally dropping, although I assume that the release of DDR4 is helping with that.
    Reply