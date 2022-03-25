Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon Review: Born to Overclock

Designed for overclocking, but a well-rounded performer for $549.99.

By published

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Firmware

Gigabyte’s Z690 Tachyon BIOS is much like the previous generation and matches the Aorus Z690 Pro and Z690 Master we reviewed previously. The BIOS starts in an informational EZ Mode that displays system information with limited functionality. You can enable XMP profiles from here, access Smart Fan 6 for fan control, Q-Flash, or enter Advanced Mode.

When working in the Advanced portion of the BIOS, major headers are listed across the top, with sub-headings below. Everything is easy to find, but many common functions for overclocking are located in separate sections, so you have to bounce around a bit compared to other BIOS layouts. Page up/down functionality has finally been added, and the BIOS is easy to read. It’s not too hard to find what you’re looking for.

Image 1 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 14 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 15 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 16 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 17 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 18 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 19 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 20 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 21 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 22 of 22

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Software

On the software side of things, Gigabyte’s primary tool is the App Center. This application is a central repository for all board-centric applications, some Windows settings, and other third-party software. Simply click to download the applications you want, install them, and an icon shows up on the screen. We installed @BIOS (BIOS flashing utility), Easy Tune (overclocking/system tweaking), RGB Fusion 2.0 (to control RGB lighting) and last but not least, SIV (for monitoring). The Gigabyte website has many other helpful applications, including USB charging (to control power to ports), LAN, and more that aren’t covered here. Overall, I like App Center’s small footprint and found its tools helpful.

Image 1 of 13

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 13

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 13

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 13

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 13

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 13

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 13

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 13

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 13

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 13

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 13

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 13

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 13

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System / Comparison Products

As of October 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 11 64-bit OS with all updates applied. We kept the same Asus TUF RTX 3070 video card from our previous testing platforms but updated the driver to version 496.13. Additionally, our game selection was updated, as noted in the table below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware we used is as follows:

Test System Components:

CPUIntel Core i9-12900K
MemoryKingston Fury DDR5 5200 CL40 (9KF552C40BBK2-32)
GSkill Trident Z DDR5 5600 CL36 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK)
ADATA XPG DDR5 6000 CL40 (AX5U6000C4016G-FCLARBK)
GPUAsus TUF RTX 3070
CoolingMSI MEG Coreliquid S360
PCUEVGA Supernova 850W P6
SoftwareWindows 11 64-bit (21H2, Build 22000.282)
Graphics DriverNVIDIA Driver 496.13
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Image 1 of 7

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: EVGA)
Image 2 of 7

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: EVGA)
Image 3 of 7

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: EVGA)
Image 4 of 7

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: GSkill)
Image 5 of 7

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: GSkill)
Image 6 of 7

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: GSkill)
Image 7 of 7

Gigabyte Z690 Tachyon

(Image credit: GSkill)

EVGA supplied our Supernova 850W P6 power supply (appropriately sized and more efficient than the outgoing 1.2KW monster we used) for our test systems, and G.Skill sent us a DDR5-5600 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK) memory kit for launch day testing.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
ProcyonVersion 2.0.249 64
Office Suite, Video Editing (Premiere Pro), Photo Editing (Photoshop, Lightroom Classic)
3DMarkVersion 2.20.7290 64
Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
Cinebench R23Version RBBENCHMARK330542
Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
BlenderVersion 3.0.1
Full benchmark (three sub-tests)
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019
Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2
Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
Corona 1.4Version 1.4
Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 21.03-beta
Integrated benchmark (Command Line)
Game Tests and Settings
Far Cry 6Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HD Textures ON
F1 2021Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HBAO+, RT Med, TAA + 16xAF, Bahrain, FPS Counter ON

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

Joe Shields