Nvidia's Nemotron coalition brings eight AI labs together to build open frontier models

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Nemotron Coalition's first project is a base model co-developed with Mistral AI and open sourced on release.

GTC 2026
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nvidia today announced the Nemotron Coalition at its GTC conference in San Jose, California, recruiting eight AI companies to co-develop open frontier models on NVIDIA DGX Cloud, with the work feeding into the upcoming Nemotron 4 model family. Alongside the coalition, Nvidia released a new generation of open models spanning agentic AI, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and drug discovery.

The founding members are Black Forest Labs, Cursor, LangChain, Mistral AI, Perplexity, Reflection AI, Sarvam, and Thinking Machines Lab — the latter of which was founded by Mira Murati, who served as CTO of OpenAI until her departure in 2024.

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The coalition's first deliverable is a base model co-developed by Nvidia and Mistral AI, trained on DGX Cloud. Other members will contribute data, evaluation frameworks, and domain expertise during post-training, and Nvidia plans to open-source the model on completion and said it will “underpin” the upcoming Nemotron 4 family of models.