Microsoft expects to commercialize MicroLED datacenter cables by late 2027 — expands Hollow Core Fiber deployment, promising 47% faster data transmission and approximately 33% lower latency

News
By published

The MOSAIC system replaces lasers with cheap MicroLEDs and medical-grade imaging fiber.

Microsoft MicroLED
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft announced today that its MicroLED-based optical cable system, developed at Microsoft Research in Cambridge, U.K., is expected to be commercialized with industry partners by late 2027 after the research team completed a proof of concept with MediaTek and other suppliers.

The technology, called MOSAIC, replaces lasers with inexpensive MicroLEDs and uses a fundamentally different architecture to transmit data inside datacenters, cutting energy consumption by roughly 50% compared to mainstream laser-based optical cables, according to the project's lead researcher, Paolo Costa, a Microsoft partner research manager.

Article continues below