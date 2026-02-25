The world’s first transatlantic fiber-optic cable is being ripped up after 37 years on the sea floor — TAT-8 to be removed after entering service in 1988, broke in 2002

News
By published

Launched in 1988, it provided the blueprint model for every undersea internet cable that followed.

Undersea cable
(Image credit: Getty / Eoneren)

Subsea Environmental Services is currently hauling TAT-8, the first fiber-optic cable ever laid across the Atlantic Ocean, off the seabed near Portugal, according to a WIRED feature published this week. Built by AT&T, British Telecom, and France Telecom, the cable entered service on December 14, 1988, and was taken out of operation in 2002 after developing a fault too expensive to repair. It has sat on the ocean floor for more than two decades.

TAT-8 — short for Trans-Atlantic Telephone 8 — was the eighth transoceanic cable system across the Atlantic, but the first to transmit traffic using optical fibers rather than copper. Its capacity was exhausted within 18 months of launch, which effectively proved the model for every major undersea cable that followed. By 2001, the TAT series had reached number 14. At its launch, science fiction writer Isaac Asimov addressed audiences in Paris and London via video link from New York, calling it "this maiden voyage across the sea on a beam of light."

The Bell Labs facility in Holmdel, New Jersey, where the underlying technology was developed and tested, is now a mixed-use complex called Bell Works. It’s perhaps better known today as the filming location for Lumon Industries' headquarters in the Apple TV+ series Severance. During renovation, workers found 18 kilometers of early TAT-8 sea trial cable in the basement.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Luke James
Luke James
Contributor

Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 