Tech Industry UK confirms drone-killing DragonFire laser weapon for Royal Navy destroyers by 2027 —laser downs 400mph high‑speed drones, costs $13 per shot News By Luke James published 5 April 2026 The 50 kW laser costs about £10 per shot. (Image credit: UK Ministry of Defence) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 3 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.