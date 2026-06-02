Watch Intel's Computex 2026 keynote here — CEO Lip-Bu Tan takes the stage in Taipei at 10:30pm PT on June 1

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is set to take the stage at Computex 2026 for a keynote address at 10:30 pm PT on June 1 / 1:30 am ET on June 2. Tom's Hardware is on the ground in Taipei covering the keynote live, which we currently expect to run between 45 minutes and an hour. You'll be able to watch along live either with an embedded stream on Intel's website or a YouTube live stream, which you can find below.

Intel Computex Keynote 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Intel already shared major announcements from Computex prior to the keynote. On the consumer front, Intel revealed its Arc G3 platform for handhelds, following up on a promise to bring Panther Lake chips to handhelds earlier in the year. We've already seen devices from Acer, MSI, and OneXPlayer sporting the new range, and we'll hopefully have a chance to test some of them ourselves throughout the week.

In the data center, Intel has more announcements, including a confirmation that next-gen Xeon 7 'Diamond Rapids' CPUs will launch in 2027 on the Intel 18A-P process. Before then, Intel is releasing E-core-only Xeon 6+ CPUs, codenamed 'Clearwater Forest," which are Intel's first data center CPUs to use 18A.