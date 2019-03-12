144Hz Gaming Monitors Are Getting Cheaper - Report

(Image credit: JJFarq / Shutterstock)

New technologies often follow a predictable cycle of blowing people's minds, becoming the status quo, and then seeming like relics. This literally happens in front of our eyes with new display tech, and a DigiTimes report from earlier today indicates that 144Hz gaming monitors could become the status quo in 2019.

DigiTimes reported that Chinese panel makers BOE Technology, CPC-Panda LCD Technology, and China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) have "recently stepped into the gaming panel sector" due to "government policy support" and "high profits generated by such products." (Which, admittedly, is why companies do anything.)

The report said that prices on 144Hz gaming panels dropped 10 percent on average in 2018 and have fallen another five percent so far in 2019. That trend is expected to continue, especially with increasing competition from Chinese companies, and that should be good news for anyone who's looking to buy a new 144Hz monitor.

DigiTimes cited Sigmaintell Consulting for saying the global shipment of gaming panels increased 60 percent year-over-year to 6.1 million units in 2018. Right now the market is led by Samsung Display, AUO, and LG Display; the Chinese panel makers want to join that list. Their efforts could push prices down even further.

It's hard to explain how much smoother the image on a 144Hz monitor looks compared to its 60Hz counterparts. Once someone has experienced it for themselves, however, it's often hard to go back. Like we said up top, new display tech is awesome until something better comes along. Then it's kinda hard to look at.

144Hz monitors are heading towards the status quo. But as DigiTimes noted, increased competition and dwindling margins for these panels will probably lead companies to push refresh rates even higher. (Some companies already have 240Hz monitors available.) Maybe this time next year 240Hz will be the new 144Hz.