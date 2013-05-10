AMD Radeon HD 9970 Specifications Speculations

Some new information has been leaked regarding AMD's HD 9970 GPU, the flagship part of the Volcanic Island series. According to Softpedia, the lineup of 9000-series GPUs will still launch this year.
The information revealed is that the Volcanic Islands GPUs will be baked on a 20 nm lithography and be designed to have Gate-Last transistors.
Specifications for the HD 9970 include 4096 stream processors, four geometry engines, 256 TMUs, 16 serial processing units, and 64 ROPs. Memory will be driven through a 512-bit memory bus, and GDDR5 memory.
While there has been no official word, it appears that the HD 8000 series GPUs will be skipped entirely for desktops.
Shut up and take my money.
Hopefully Steamroller will be out around the same time to form a dream pair.
http://www.amd.com/us/products/desktop/graphics/8000/pages/8000-series.aspx#2
Seems TPU's very reliable btarunr has a little something different to say about this and a little before you named if as the 9XXX Series.
http://www.techpowerup.com/183704/amds-answer-to-geforce-gtx-700-series-volcanic-islands.html