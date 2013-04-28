Counter-Strike: GO Mappers Gets Paid in Operation Payback

Valve Software announced late Thursday the launch of "Operation Payback", the first of an ongoing series of limited-time updates aimed at generating revenue for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive mapmakers. Operation Payback began Thursday, and will end on July 31, 2013.

"Since its launch in February, the CS:GO Maps Workshop has amassed over 1,400 community-made maps," the company said. "Operation Payback offers the CS:GO community a chance to play seven of the highest-voted Workshop Maps through the uninterrupted low-ping play of official servers - all while rewarding the makers of CS:GO's top-rated virtual maps with real money."

Unlimited access to these maps will be made through a special pass players can purchase on Steam. In turn, this pass also allows the friends of players to join any "Operation Payback" match even if they haven't purchased their own pass. Financial contributors are also awarded with a one-of-a-kind challenge coin that can be upgraded by playing, and viewable wherever the player's avatar is shown.

"Let everyone know you support Counter-Strike's map-making community with a bronze coin--then battle your way to a gold to let them know you kicked those maps' asses," the company teased. The seven featured CS:GO maps include Museum, Downtown, Thunder, Favela, Motel, Seaside, and Library.

An "Operation Payback" pass can be purchased on Steam for limited time price for $2.99 USD. The pass will typically sell for $5.99 USD.