This USB 3.0 Flash Drive Has 2 TB of Storage

During Display Taiwan, Transcend and Taiwan's ITRI displayed a finger-long USB stick that reportedly offers 2 TB of storage. That's no typo. It somehow holds up to 2 terabytes worth of information.

So far neither company has released anything official in regards to specs or a simple introduction, nor does the high-capacity USB 3.0 stick appear on Display Taiwan's website. But as seen in the video below, the "Thin Card" thumb drive is even smaller than a thumb, measuring slightly thicker than a penny. It offers a minimum of 16 GB and a maximum of 2 TB.

According to the rep, the USB stick hasn't become available thus far because an international standard for USB 3.0 has yet to be set. That said, ITRI and Transcend won't push the tech onto the market until USB gives the international green light on v3.0.

The ITRI, or Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute, is a national research organization with a mission of "conducting technological research, promoting industrial development, creating economic value and improving social welfare for Taiwan." That said, the drive is expected to arrive in Taiwan first, and then other territories shortly thereafter.

So how much will a 2 TB USB 3.0 thumb drive cost?