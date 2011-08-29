Trending

This USB 3.0 Flash Drive Has 2 TB of Storage

By

Taiwan's ITRI and Transcend has teamed up to create a USB 3.0 thumb stick featuring 2 TB of storage.

During Display Taiwan, Transcend and Taiwan's ITRI displayed a finger-long USB stick that reportedly offers 2 TB of storage. That's no typo. It somehow holds up to 2 terabytes worth of information.

So far neither company has released anything official in regards to specs or a simple introduction, nor does the high-capacity USB 3.0 stick appear on Display Taiwan's website. But as seen in the video below, the "Thin Card" thumb drive is even smaller than a thumb, measuring slightly thicker than a penny. It offers a minimum of 16 GB and a maximum of 2 TB.

According to the rep, the USB stick hasn't become available thus far because an international standard for USB 3.0 has yet to be set. That said, ITRI and Transcend won't push the tech onto the market until USB gives the international green light on v3.0.

The ITRI, or Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute, is a national research organization with a mission of "conducting technological research, promoting industrial development, creating economic value and improving social welfare for Taiwan." That said, the drive is expected to arrive in Taiwan first, and then other territories shortly thereafter.

So how much will a 2 TB USB 3.0 thumb drive cost?

46 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mrmoo500 30 August 2011 03:05
    Makes you wonder why ssd's and HDD's have such low storage capacities.
  • Hellbound 30 August 2011 03:08
    Nice, but I wonder how much..
  • burnley14 30 August 2011 03:09
    An arm, a leg, and a kidney. But worth it.
  • soccerdocks 30 August 2011 03:11
    On the video it says "Actually the one that we looked at on display was only 16GB but the technology behind that particular 16GB stick is capable of scaling to 2 Terabytes." In other words they'll have to wait years for smaller manufacturing processes to occur before a 2 TB drive is made.
  • 30 August 2011 03:16
    2TB on a usb stick but, why ssd don't have that capacity. Both use Flash memory!
  • dragonsqrrl 30 August 2011 03:29
    Dragoza2TB on a usb stick but, why ssd don't have that capacity. Both use Flash memory!Because it probably has just about the worst read/write performance of any USB 3.0 flash drive on the market. There are many different types of flash memory, some of which perform absolutely terribly.
  • danwat1234 30 August 2011 03:30
    I bet she is talking about when ~9nm flash chips come out in like 5 years from now, then 2TB will be possible. The highest capacity USB stick I've seen is 256GB right now.
    Unless they find a way to just have 1 long flash chip on the PCB with a ton of silicon FakeEstate in it (1 on each side of the PCB), instead of multiple regular-sized chips.
  • tmk221 30 August 2011 03:34
    soccerdocksOn the video it says "Actually the one that we looked at on display was only 16GB but the technology behind that particular 16GB stick is capable of scaling to 2 Terabytes." In other words they'll have to wait years for smaller manufacturing processes to occur before a 2 TB drive is made.
    You are probably righy. Why would they show off 16gb version otherwise..
  • Dark Lord of Tech 30 August 2011 03:42
    Sweet!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • JamesSneed 30 August 2011 03:46
    I just imagine USB stick the size of a broom stick.
