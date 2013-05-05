Intel's Core i7-4770K Overclocked to 7.0 GHz

While the Haswell launch is not far away, an overclocker who goes by the nickname "rtiueuiurei" has managed to get his/her hands on an engineering sample of the upcoming Core i7-4770K, and overclock it to an insanely high frequency.

The chip has been overclocked over 7 GHz, to precisely 7012.65 MHz. This was accomplished using a base clock of 91.07 MHz and a multiplier of 77.0. Of course, to keep such a ridiculous overclock stable the CPU needs an insanely high voltage. A staggering 2.56 V was used to accomplish this. Now, it is always possible that CPU-Z read the voltage wrong, because it is quite difficult to imagine that any modern CPU would survive such voltages. That said, we can only assume that "rtiueuiurei" had a very adequate cooling solution to accompany this.

Sadly, we can also question the screenshot, as the CPU-Z ID has been blurred out as well as a number of other things, so there is no way to retrace the post.