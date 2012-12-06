Trending

Tom's Guide: Get the Microsoft Office 2013 Preview

Microsoft Office 2013 isn't due out for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't give Microsoft's Office 2013 Professional Plus a shot. If you're looking for the quick and dirty on the new features, tweaks, and changes that will appear in Office 2013, check out 'Get the Microsoft Office 2013 Preview.' From there you can download the trial and catch up on the changes Microsoft has made to its Office productivity suite.

  • 06 December 2012 07:11
    http://www.zdnet.com/microsoft-office-2013-hits-msdn-technet-7000006335/
    RTM (same code that goes to production), not preview.
    Reply
  • dimar 06 December 2012 08:05
    I tried it and and didn't like the way they changed 'save as' screen. I'm back to 2010.
    Reply
  • Wamphryi 06 December 2012 08:10
    I have tried it also and I am not happy with Outlook. Its seems harder to tell what is what at a glance. After getting a bit annoyed with the constant demands to log into a Microsoft Account I went back to 2010. There is not much to encourage 2007 2010 users to upgrade really.
    Reply
  • 06 December 2012 09:10
    No support for Vista users :( Don't bother asking me to upgrade to Windows 8, Microsoft.
    Reply
  • kryzzay 06 December 2012 09:28
    Been using it for a few weeks now. Outlook is all weird and hard to get used to. When you reply to an email it stays in the preview pane unless you opt to pop it out. If you move away from the reading pane you have to go to your drafts to find the email you were writing. I like the LinkedIn integration though. I can actually see the LinkedIn profile picture if the other person has it. It's also faster. Loads quicker.
    Reply
  • soundping 06 December 2012 10:10
    LibreOffice is better.
    Reply
  • JohnUSA 06 December 2012 21:37
    These Office 2013 prices are ridiculously high, Microsoft is very greedy.
    Luckily there are many other software options available, and several are free.
    Microsoft is going to be a huge loser.
    Reply