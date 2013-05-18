Trending

NEC Launches the EA234WMi 23-inch IPS Monitor

The NEC MultiSync EA234WMi features a 23-inch AH-IPS display with full HD resolution, LED backlighting, and the "highest levels of environmental certifications."

NEC has expanded its high-end MultiSync EA series of monitors with the EA234WMi, which features a 23-inch LED backlit AH-IPS panel with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. As with other IPS panels, the EA234WMi features a brightness of 250 cd/m2, viewing angles of 178° / 178°, and a dynamic contrast ratio of 25,000:1.

The monitor also features a DisplayPort, DVI-D, D-Sub, HDMI and VGA inputs with NEC’s ControlSync technology that allows users to control up to six EA234WMi displays in a multi-monitor configuration through a single "master" monitor. The EA234WMi is mounted on an ergonomic adjustable stand with 130 mm height adjustment, tilt, swivel and pivot. Additionally, it includes a four-port USB 2.0 hub, integrated speakers (2 x 1W) and a headphone jack.

"We are excited to add the MultiSync EA234WMi to our portfolio. This model offers a robust feature set to meet the needs of the most demanding users," said Kevin Christopherson, Director of Product Marketing for Desktop Displays at NEC Display Solutions.

"Not only will customers get exceptional performance, but this display also has received the highest levels of environmental certifications."

The NEC MultiSync EA234WMi will be available in May 2013 for $269 with a three year limited parts and labor warranty.

  • 18 May 2013 17:58
    I stopped reading at 1080 and 23 inches, too small.
  • southernshark 18 May 2013 20:27
    I read it all, but made my mind up not to buy this monitor at that point as well. Developers need to get with the program.
  • cobra5000 18 May 2013 22:12
    What's with IPS monitors dropping in price, lately? They used to be almost untouchable, (for me at least). New tech about to pop up?
  • DirectXtreme 19 May 2013 19:11
    It's just another 1080p display. Why don't one of these monitor manufacturers release a 20-24" 4K monitor?
  • oj88 20 May 2013 04:36
    Compared to the $749 P242W (posted last month, available this month), this EA234WMi is a better deal.
  • GMPoisoN 20 May 2013 13:52
    We're not even close to being able to regularly buy 4k monitors.
  • warezme 20 May 2013 15:23
    Three things
    - 1920x1080 resolution
    - huge bezels
    - since not mentioned I will assume slow response
    = not interested
