Valve Pulls Sex Game From Steam Greenlight

Valve had to pull a listed PC game the very first day Steam Greenlight went live.

When Valve launched Steam Greenlight five days ago, the studio said it would be a platform that "enlists the community's help in selecting some of the next games to be released on Steam." It would allow developers and publishers to post information and media about their game in an effort to convince the Community that the game should be released on Steam.

Thus, not only would Greenlight connect developers and publishers to gamers, but serve as an advertising tool. If the game gets enough votes, it becomes an actual product sold on Valve's Steam platform – a really awesome idea. Greenlight even piggybacks on Steam Workshop's flexible system that organizes content and lets customers rate and leave feedback, Valve said.

Unfortunately, not every idea will get a chance to be voted onto Valve's platform. According to the official Greenlight guidelines, a submitted game "must not contain offensive material or violate copyright or intellectual property rights." Developer No Reply Games found out the hard way after submitting its game Seduce Me on Greenlight's launch day, only to be quickly removed by Valve.

"We submitted the game on Thursday, when Steam Greenlight launched," explained Miriam Bellard, co-founder No Reply Games, "but they took it down almost straight away. Many people still view games as 'for children' in spite of the fact that the average gamer is 30 years old. The gaming establishment is fine with violence and gore but is uncomfortable with sexual themes."

According to the description, Seduce Me is an erotic game with light strategy gameplay, pre-rendered backgrounds, and hand painted images of glamorous women. "Explore Pietra's luxury villa and meet its glamorous occupants," it reads. "Do you have what it takes to seduce your way into the hearts and bedrooms of Seduce Me's gorgeous women."

The game centers around four women: Pietra, a rich, beautiful, celebrity socialite; Cecelia, a sexually aggressive, confident, older divorcee; Lilia, Cecilia's daughter who is a University student and a "proper" English girl; and Esper, the group's wild child. Players interact with the girls by responding to events and playing card-based mini games that mimic real world situations like chatting, flirting, confronting and more.

"High scores and winning mini games can earn you erotic cut scenes," reads the game's description. "The girls are not passive. They can and do respond to how you act. Maximizing your scores with one of the four main characters allows you to win the game. This leads to a final erotic cut scene with that character."

Hmmm. Maybe Valve was on to something when it swung the Greenlight banhammer, especially after watching the gameplay video and reading some of the in-game dialog. "Steam has never been a leading destination for erotic material," Valve's chief spokesperson Doug Lombardi told Kotaku. "Greenlight doesn't aim to change that."

No Reply Games eventually received an email saying that the game was pulled for violating Steam or Greenlight's terms. The developer said the removal "obviously was not a mistake so we interpreted the situation as a non-negotiable one."

Nevertheless, Seduce Me will still be released in November, just not on Valve's platform. Meanwhile, Valve said it will update the terms of service to "more clearly reflect content restrictions."

116 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Darkerson 05 September 2012 12:32
    Why is this news? No shit they pulled it. Did anyone seriously ever think they would have left it up?
    Reply
  • PandaMarius 05 September 2012 12:34
    Titillation > Dismemberment.
    Reply
  • cobra5000 05 September 2012 12:39
    Typical. We can kill things in every way possible but show a female nipple and !
    OMG! teh sex?!
    Reply
  • kcorp2003 05 September 2012 12:45
    I know the Japanese market is flooded with similar games like sexy beach.
    Reply
  • bustapr 05 September 2012 12:56
    The gaming establishment is fine with violence and gore but is uncomfortable with sexual themes
    dudes got a point. I myself never understood this mentality in the gaming industry. you dismember people and do all sorts of violent crap with an M rating, but put graphic sex in a non violent game and its instantly hammered down with an AO rating. I dont really care for sexual video games, but I see why they can be frustrated by the prejudice of the gaming industry.
    Reply
  • alidan 05 September 2012 13:05
    watched the gameplay.
    saw nipple
    saw that there was apparently penetration
    here is a game that is on steam
    http://store.steampowered.com/app/7980/
    here is some gameplay from that game
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w19e04FGukY

    now unless the game had violent rape, or went to an extreme fetish, i see that soldier of fortune has far worse content than the sex game (heavy violence apposed to light sex)

    but oh god, for some reason in america, its better to see a body shot apart and dismembered but the moment you show a nipple you are crossing a line.
    Reply
  • Draconian 05 September 2012 13:11
    This doesn't look good for the Leisure Suit Larry games coming to Steam.
    Reply
  • JonnyDough 05 September 2012 13:30
    Not to make this a religious debate but I'm so tired of conservatives. This is a religious, non-scientific mentality from a time when superstition ruled. Sex is part of nature. Embrace it.

    The Pledge of Allegiance should be re-written to not contain religious babble, as it was originally. Our money should have "In God We Trust" removed (because many of us feel we are being incorrectly represented as we do not believe in God!)

    We keep having idiot people dictate what is socially acceptable, people who are afraid of sex ruin our entertainment, when in truth we should promote healthy sex and educate our children about it.

    Perversion is not lust, do not confuse the two. True perversion (which involves violence and non-consent to sexual activity) comes from a lack of healthy sexual contact and healthy sexual growth during puberty, and actually leads to more rapists and sociopaths.

    The Bible belt is where the most online porn is consumed in America, and it is conservatives (i.e. those who claim/try to be celibate but obviously cannot be as it defies animal instincts) that end up doing the most grotesque acts. Good psychologists already know this.

    In other cultures, the most conservative areas are also where the most heinous crimes happen involving children or rape.

    We need to learn that to fight sexual assaults we actually need to EMBRACE sex in our culture and instead fight the conservative that leads to close-minded thinking and closet freaks that can't contain their lust and so do things to others against their will in secret.
    Reply
  • killerclick 05 September 2012 13:31
    Anyone tolerating violent themes but not sexual themes is a hypocrite. In fact, treating sex and violence equally doesn't make one bit of sense (other than the fact that sexual repression is a millenia-old political and social tool to keep people in line, dissatisfied, producing and consuming).
    Reply
  • dimar 05 September 2012 13:36
    Steam would make a lot of $$$ if they were to allow games with sexual/porn themes. I'm too bored playing shooters, and more into point&click adventures now. Now serious or fantasy adventure game with sexual elements could be very interesting :o
    Reply