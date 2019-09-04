Acer Adds Predator Triton 300, Triton 500 Gets 300 Hz Display

Acer expanded its thin-and-light gaming laptop lineup here at IFA in Berlin with the Predator Triton 300. The new entry-level laptop is being positioned as a lower-cost option compared to its brethren and will start at 1,299 euros when it launches in October (U.S. pricing was not made immediately available).

Acer Predator Triton 300 Specs

CPU Intel Core i7-9750H GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 RAM 16GB DDR4-2666 Storage Up to two 1TB PCIe-NVMe in RAID0, up to 2TB HDD Display 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144 Hz

The Triton 300 will feature a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM (upgradable to 32GB).

Besides being cheaper and slightly less powerful than its brethren, the Predator otherwise looks very much like the rest of the lineup, with an angular look and dark blue features. It has zoned RGB lighting on the keyboard along with the PredatorSense utility app and turbo keys.

Additionally, the Predator Triton 500 is getting a bump up to a 300 Hz display but will remain otherwise the same. It will go on sale in Europe for 2,699 euros in November and will launch in North America in December starting at $2,799.99.

We’ll see how these perform when they show up in our labs later this year.

Image Credits: Tom's Hardware