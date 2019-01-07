Acer’s Predator Triton 900 Will Let You Flip Out

Acer’s new gaming laptops don’t just flip the script – one of them flips the screen. The Acer Predator Triton 900 and Triton 500 are 17 and 15-inch machines, respectively, with Nvidia’s powerful RTX graphics cards for mobile. The Triton 500 will launch in February starting at $1,799, while the Triton 900 will follow in March beginning at $3,999.

Acer Predator Triton 900 Acer Predator Triton 500 CPU 8th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series CPU Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series CPU GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q RAM Up to 32 GB DDR4 Up to 32 GB DDR4 Storage PCIe NVMe SSD RAID 0 PCIe NVMe SSD RAID 0 Display 17.3-inch, 4K IPS G-Sync 15.6-inch FHD 144 Hz G-Sync Starting Price $3,999 $1,799

The Triton 900’s big innovation is the Ezel Aero Hinge, which can flip the 17-inch 4K display around, allow it to decline or overreach the keyboard. You can use it as a display to use it like a TV, put it in Ezel mode to play touch screen games, fold it into a tablet and, of course,use it as a regular gaming laptop. But despite that new hinge, it's still just 0.9 inches (23.8 millimeters) thick.

That G-Sync display is fed by Nvidia’s RTX 2080 GPU for the highest frame rates and an 8th Gen Core i7 H-series processor for both gaming and productivity. The Triton 900 will have come with support for Predator RGB Assault, a League of Legends app that shows lighting effects on the RGB keyboard based on what’s happening in the game.

The 15-inch machine is a more standard gaming notebook in an all-metal body with thin bezels. It’s quite thin (0.7 inches / 17.9 millimeters) for such power, and I could easily see slipping it into my backpack. It uses GPUs up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q, so you lose a bit of the performance, but the 15.6-inch display has a faster 144 Hz refresh rate (and also offers G-Sync). Like the Triton 900, it tops out at an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-H series processor.

Both machines also offer NVMe PCIe SSDs in RAID 0 and up to 32 GD of DDR4 RAM. Additionally, Acer announced that its PredatorSense mobile app will come out later this year, so you can change settings for overclocking, lighting, audio, fans and more from your phone.

We’ll try the Triton 900 out in all of its modes and see how light the Triton 500 really is when they hit our test bench.