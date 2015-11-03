Acer's Predator XB1 Monitors Coming Later In November (Updated)

Less than a month ago, Acer released the X34, another gaming monitor in its new Predator series. In September, the company announced the XB1 and Z35 monitors. The Z35 isn't coming out until December, but two of the XB1 models are coming later this month.
|Acer XB1 Series
|Predator XB271HU
|Predator XB271HK
|Panel
|IPS Flat Panel
|IPS Flat Panel
|Screen Size
|27"
|27"
|Resolution
|2560x1440
|3840x2160
|Refresh Rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|Response Time
|4 ms
|4 ms
|I/O
|HDMI, DisplayPort v1.2, 4x USB 3.0
|HDMI, DisplayPort v1.2, 4x USB 3.0
|Audio
|2x 2W stereo speakers
|2x 2W stereo speakers
|Price
|$799
|$899
The two 27-inch monitors both include Nvidia's G-Sync technology, as well as Acer's GameView system, which lets the user toggle between three customizable monitor profiles to enhance the gaming experience, such as adjusting the black levels to better see enemies in the dark or specifying the display's refresh rate. An exact release date for the Z35 is still unknown.
The two XB1 Predator monitors are available for $799 (XB271HU) and $899 (XB271HK).
Updated, 11/4/2015, 8:43 am PST: The refresh rate for the XB271HU was corrected from 144Hz to 165Hz.
Yea i agree regarding the requirements of sync and dp, i have a 270hu for myself. I meant my comment more so on behalf of people i've suggested monitors to whom are PC gamers but would like to use their console on it as well.
That's one of probably few other reasons i would see multiple connections as being useful.
Good point, but I still don't feel that justifies a $90 mark up over the 270hu. It would be more enticing if it had a VGA input. It's the one thing I lost when I upgraded to the 270hu, now I don't have any place to plug in my modded dreamcast : (.