Acer's Predator XB1 Monitors Coming Later In November (Updated)

By

Less than a month ago, Acer released the X34, another gaming monitor in its new Predator series. In September, the company announced the XB1 and Z35 monitors. The Z35 isn't coming out until December, but two of the XB1 models are coming later this month.

Acer XB1 SeriesPredator XB271HUPredator XB271HK
PanelIPS Flat PanelIPS Flat Panel
Screen Size27"27"
Resolution2560x14403840x2160
Refresh Rate165 Hz60 Hz
Response Time4 ms4 ms
I/OHDMI, DisplayPort v1.2, 4x USB 3.0HDMI, DisplayPort v1.2, 4x USB 3.0
Audio2x 2W stereo speakers2x 2W stereo speakers
Price$799$899

The two 27-inch monitors both include Nvidia's G-Sync technology, as well as Acer's GameView system, which lets the user toggle between three customizable monitor profiles to enhance the gaming experience, such as adjusting the black levels to better see enemies in the dark or specifying the display's refresh rate. An exact release date for the Z35 is still unknown.

The two XB1 Predator monitors are available for $799 (XB271HU) and $899 (XB271HK).

Updated, 11/4/2015, 8:43 am PST: The refresh rate for the XB271HU was corrected from 144Hz to 165Hz.

______________________________________________________________________

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributor at Tom's Hardware. He writes news on tech and hardware, but mostly focuses on gaming news. As a Chicagoan, he believes that deep dish pizza is real pizza and ketchup should never be on hot dogs. Ever. Also, Portillo's is amazing.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • darkokills 03 November 2015 21:26
    Yes please! Finally a gorgeous IPS panel at 144Hz!!! Hallelujah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Reply
  • quilciri 03 November 2015 22:31
    What do you call the XB270HU?

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16824009742
    Reply
  • singemagique 04 November 2015 00:41
    Yeah, been enjoying my dual XB270HU setup for months. Other than speakers and a themed stand are there any other difference? Not sure it's worth the $50-100 markup over the 270HU.
    Reply
  • boju 04 November 2015 00:42
    Comparing to the 270hu, better stand and also nice for Acer to include other input connections rather than rely on only Displayport.

    Reply
  • RedJaron 04 November 2015 05:48
    16889373 said:
    Comparing to the 270hu, better stand and also nice for Acer to include other input connections rather than rely on only Displayport.
    I can actually understand having just DisplayPort. G-Sync only works over DP. If you don't use the sync function, then just get the cheaper model without it.
    Reply
  • Dantemastdie 04 November 2015 06:28
    When will they releash 4k monitors above 60Hz? I am tired of waiting!
    Reply
  • chumly 04 November 2015 07:54
    It needs corrected, the xb271hu is 165 hz.
    Reply
  • boju 04 November 2015 12:33
    16890609 said:
    16889373 said:
    Comparing to the 270hu, better stand and also nice for Acer to include other input connections rather than rely on only Displayport.
    I can actually understand having just DisplayPort. G-Sync only works over DP. If you don't use the sync function, then just get the cheaper model without it.

    Yea i agree regarding the requirements of sync and dp, i have a 270hu for myself. I meant my comment more so on behalf of people i've suggested monitors to whom are PC gamers but would like to use their console on it as well.

    That's one of probably few other reasons i would see multiple connections as being useful.
    Reply
  • singemagique 04 November 2015 15:36
    Yea i agree regarding the requirements of sync and dp, i have a 270hu for myself. I meant my comment more so on behalf of people i've suggested monitors to whom are PC gamers but would like to use their console on it as well.

    That's one of probably few other reasons i would see multiple connections as being useful.

    Good point, but I still don't feel that justifies a $90 mark up over the 270hu. It would be more enticing if it had a VGA input. It's the one thing I lost when I upgraded to the 270hu, now I don't have any place to plug in my modded dreamcast : (.
    Reply
  • boju 04 November 2015 15:46
    that $90 you saved, go to your nearest salvos and get a bargain on an old telle with vga :D

    Reply