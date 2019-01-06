Acer's Swift 7 Somehow Got Smaller

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer's Swift 7 was already an impossibly thin laptop, but at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, it's debuted an even smaller model with hardly any bezel around the screen, allowing for a barely-there footprint and lightweight feel. It will launch in April starting at €1,799, followed by a U.S. release in May beginning at $1,699.

Acer Swift 7 Specs CPU Intel Core i7-8500Y RAM Up to 16GB LDDR3 Storage Up to 512GB PCIe SSD Display 14-inch FHD IPS Battery Up to 10 hours Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3, headphone Size 12.5 x 7.5 x 0.4 inches (317.9 x 191.5 x 10 mm) Weight 2 pounds (890 grams) Starting Price $1,699

Acer says that the Swift 7 has a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to 2.6-millimeter bezels. The chassis is composed of two different magnesium alloys and comes in two colors: Starfield Black and Moonstone White (I'm partial to the black, but the white sure does look stylish).

Intel's 8th Gen Y-series processors power the machine, which allows for the fanless design. The big experience question will be around the 1.1 millimeter keyboard travel, which may be too shallow for some. But the touchpad should be an improvement. The original Swift 7 didn't click, but this model will have a physical click. This updated version also has a privacy camera that can be closed when you're not using it.

We'll see if this thin laptop can stand up to our usage when it comes out this spring.