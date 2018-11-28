Adata's Speedy XPG SX8200 NVMe M.2 SSD Drops to $50

The SSD market is currently in a state of oversupply due to excess flash production and the China tariffs, so this shopping season will see the lowest prices on SSDs in history. We've already seen a number of deep discounts on great models, but the Adata's 240GB XPG SX8200 stands out. This SSD is on sale for $49.99, a savings of $40. It also comes with free shipping.

The XPG SX8200 took a trip through our full test suite earlier this year, earning an Editor's Choice award along the way. This M.2 drive comes equipped with a Silicon Motion controller and Micron's 64-layer TLC flash, but it also has an innovative metal sticker that serves as a heatsink to keep performance snappy during demanding conditions.

Top-line specs include up to 3.2/1.1 GB/s of sequential read/write throughput, which equates to snappy file transfers and workload processing (like video or picture editing), and up to 200,000/240,000 random read/write IOPS, which equates to a fast and responsive operating system along with speedy application loading.

Most value SSDs come with a three-year warranty at best, so Adata's five-year warranty is a great extra. The drive can also absorb up to 160 TB of data during its life, so it has more than enough endurance for the majority of users.

