Trending

Aerocool Introduces Two Compact PC Enclosures

By

Aerocool has announced two new compact cases, the QS-101 and QS-102. Both feature identical interiors, with only the front panel differing on the two units. Inside, both units can house up to Micro-ATX size motherboards. Expansion is limited to the usual four slots, but they are all low-profile, so standard width graphics cards won't fit. Power has to be supplied through a front-mounted SFX power supply. As far as storage is concerned, users can fit a standard 3.5-inch drive in a dedicated location, and they can mount either an optical drive in the 5.25" bay or a combination of a single 3.5" drive along with two more 2.5" drives.

The front panels feature access to the optical drive, the standard set of HD audio jacks, and power and reset switches. The QS-101 will give you access to two USB 3.0 ports while the QS-102 will only have a single USB port. Included with both units is a single 80 mm fan that can spin at speeds of up to 1600 RPM making about 21.6 dBA of noise.

The unit is available immediately with both available in black, red and white.

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DarkSable 24 April 2014 04:22
    I would much rather have mini ITX and a full sized graphics card, but hey.
    Reply
  • JQB45 24 April 2014 05:39
    I would much rather have mini ITX and a full sized graphics card, but hey.

    What case(s) do you recomend that are both mini-ITX, support full size graphics cards?

    My ideal case would be mITX or mATX designed to support a fullsize graphics card via a riser card so to keep the height of the case to less then or equal to 4" (102mm).
    Reply
  • anathema_forever 24 April 2014 05:48
    I might have found a use for this case if i needed a pc and 750ti gets a lp card. I could find a dual 3.5" hdd for raid one in it and a ssd for a system drive.
    Reply
  • SirKnobsworth 24 April 2014 07:13

    What case(s) do you recomend that are both mini-ITX, support full size graphics cards?

    My ideal case would be mITX or mATX designed to support a fullsize graphics card via a riser card so to keep the height of the case to less then or equal to 4" (102mm).

    The Silverstone Raven RVZ01 more or less fits this description. It's a hair thicker than you specify at 105mm. I believe other cases of this type are coming at some point in the near future.
    Reply
  • c123456 24 April 2014 11:58
    My only issue with these smaller cases using SFX power supplies is there doesn't seem to be many options out there for the form factor. Especially on the higher wattage end.
    Reply
  • Vlad Rose 24 April 2014 15:12
    Nice looking cases, but design wise there are better. As one mentioned, the Silverstone Raven RVZ01 is barely larger and can use a full size video card. With the lack of decent slimline cards out there,you almost better off using on board video; in which case the Antec ISK 110 would serve better for size.
    Reply
  • spookyman 24 April 2014 18:46
    what, no room for a 295 x2?
    Reply