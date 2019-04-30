Watch AMD's 50th Anniversary Celebration Here on May 1, 2019

In a bit of unexpected news, AMD has posted a link on its investor website to a webcast for its 50th Anniversary Celebration that will take place on May 1, 2019, at 1:00 pm ET.

The celebration webcast takes place as AMD celebrates its 50th anniversary, but we aren't quite sure what the company will reveal during the event. A few hours ago, AMD CEO Lisa Su announced that the company's new 7nm graphics cards based on the Navi architecture will come to market accompanied by its 7nm EPYC Rome data center processors in the third quarter, so perhaps we'll learn more details about those products.

AMD has already announced a slew of collectors-edition products to commemorate the company's anniversary, including a custom Ryzen 7 2700X processor signed by CEO Lisa Su, along with a Radeon VII graphics card decked out in AMD's finest red livery. AMD's partners are also getting in on the act, too, with Sapphire launching a special Nitro+ graphics card and Gigabyte releasing the X470 Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi-50 to commemorate AMD's 50th.

It's hard to tell if AMD will have its partners present for the event, but it's also hard to imagine that the company doesn't have something special planned for its celebration livestream. We also don't know where the event will take place, but we'll be sure to bring you the details as the event unfolds.